Since the heyday of television, sci-fi has been one of its most popular and influential genres. These kinds of tales allow storytellers to give their imaginations free rein, and throughout the history of TV, the way these storytellers have conveyed such ideas has evolved greatly. During the '80s, for instance, there was a solid number of exceptional science fiction shows eager to put a new spin on things.

From animated classics like the original Transformers cartoon, to quintessentially '80s-y cult classics like Quantum Leap, the decade of neon, glamour, excess, toys, and video games saw the release of multiple series that can be counted among the most iconic in the genre. As sci-fi television keeps evolving and growing in popularity today, it's worth looking back at what has allowed it to get to this point.

10 'The Twilight Zone' (1985-1989)

Created by Rod Serling

Image via CBS

Rod Serling's original The Twilight Zone, not only the biggest sci-fi television sensation of the '50s and '60s, but perhaps the most influential sci-fi anthology series in history, is a show that needs no introduction. A show that may need one is CBS's revival from the '80s, which never quite reached the level of success or iconicity of its predecessor but deserves just as much praise and love. Like the original, it tells a number of unrelated tales of science fiction, fantasy, and supernatural horror.

One of the best and scariest horror shows of the 1980s, The Twilight Zone benefits from great color camerawork, a number of extraordinarily entertaining stories, and appearances by actors as legendary as Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, and Shelley Duvall. Comparisons to the superior original are, of course, inevitable. But this '80s version is more than perfectly capable of standing on its own two feet as an exemplary piece of more modern sci-fi television.

The Twilight Zone (1985) Release Date September 27, 1985 Creator Rod Serling Cast Robin Ward , Charles Aidman , William Atherton , Ellen Albertini Dow Seasons 3

Buy on Amazon

9 'Voyagers!' (1982-1983)

Created by James D. Parriott

Image via NBC

Though it ran for only one 20-episode season (as NBC had the not-so-brilliant idea of canceling it and replacing its time slot with a poorly-performing news program), Voyagers! is definitely among the best one-season-long shows of the '80s. It's a time travel adventure show where a member of a league of time travelers travels through time with a boy, repairing errors in human history.

The dynamic between the heroes was always the show's biggest strength.

Reminiscent of the original Mr. Peabody & Sherman cartoons, Voyagers! was always irresistibly entertaining in how it depicted the main characters' time-traveling shenanigans, but that dynamic between the heroes was always the show's biggest strength. To this day, it's still educational and fun for kids, nostalgic for those who grew up watching it, and perfectly entertaining for potential newcomers, making it one of the most rewatchable time-travel TV shows.

Voyagers! is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

8 'Voltron: Defender of the Universe' (1984-1985)

Created by Peter Keefe

Image via World Events Productions

One of the most legendary mecha anime of all time, perfect for genre beginners, Voltron: Defender of the Universe is an American-Japanese co-production focused on five lion robots and their pilots, as they fight the evil forces of King Zarkon and Prince Lotor. Beautifully animated and with a voice cast that's the stuff of legends, it's the kind of series that pretty much every '80s kid remembers fondly.

With plenty of eye-popping action, a delightful amount of imagination, and a solid sense of humor, it's a classic that should be able to entertain anyone who enjoys stories with giant robots, whether they grew up with this particular one or not. Sure, it may not be the most innovative or groundbreaking show, but there was always charm in its repetitiveness, and that charm hasn't worn off one bit nearly forty years after its conclusion.

Voltron: Defender of the Universe Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 10, 1984 Showrunner Ted Koplar , Peter Keefe Cast Peter Cullen , Michael Bell , Lennie Weinrib , Jack Angel , Neil Ross , B.J. Ward , Tress MacNeille Seasons 3

7 'Robotech' (1985)

Created by Carl Macek

Image via Harmony Gold USA

Yet another exceptional mecha anime, Robotech is an alien invasion tale about a spaceship that crash-lands on Earth. Its technology and secrets lead the world into three destructive interplanetary wars. Throughout eighty-five episodes that were all aired in a single year, Robotech cemented its title as one of the best sci-fi anime shows of the 20th century. It's an American adaptation of three unrelated Japanese anime shows made between '82 and '84, Westernizing many elements but still keeping most of the typical idiosyncrasies that make Japanese cartoons so popular.

Robotech is to anime television what Akira is to anime cinema, in that it introduced the U.S. to the tropes and inimitable magic of this medium, its tropes, its complexities, and its uniqueness. Childhood nostalgia aside, it's a genuinely flawless series in its own right. Stunning animation (at least for the time in which it was made), nuanced themes that weren't often seen in Western animation in the '80s, and awesome sci-fi concepts all make this a classic worth revisiting or checking out for the first time.

Robotech Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 1985 Creator(s) Carl Macek Cast Steve Kramer , Tom Wyner , Robert Axelrod , Bill Capizzi , Alexandra Kenworthy , Frank Catalano , Eddie Frierson , Melanie MacQueen Seasons 3

6 'Quantum Leap' (1989-1993)

Created by Donald P. Bellisario

Image via NBC

When one thinks of '80s television, there are plenty of shows that surely come to mind — and, very likely, Quantum Leap may be one of the first. Indeed, this time-travel drama about a scientist who finds himself leaping into the lives of different people throughout time and space in the hopes of returning to his own life in the present is sci-fi at its most iconic.

Despite having a finale that's kind of divisive, pretty much everything else about Quantum Leap works exquisitely well. It has an awful lot of heart, memorable characters, and time-travel story tropes executed in the most fun ways possible. It could be both hilarious and dark, both uplifting and bittersweet, both feel-good and tragic. At least in this genre, it rarely gets any better than that.

Quantum Leap Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 26, 1989 Cast Scott Bakula , dean stockwell Seasons 5

5 'Red Dwarf' (1988-)

Created by Rob Grant and Doug Naylor

Image via BBC2

One of the most underrated sci-fi TV shows of all time, the hilarious British cult classic Red Dwarf is a sci-fi sitcom like no other. It follows the adventures of the last human alive and his friends, who are all stranded three million years in deep space on the mining ship Red Dwarf. Due to Red Dwarf's creators' infamous feud, it's only had thirteen seasons throughout its 36-year-long run, with a fourteenth one on the way. However, that's been more than enough to earn it a spot among the funniest sci-fi TV shows ever made.

The series has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs, as one might expect of any show with such a long and tumultuous production history. The ups have been far more numerous, though. With its delightfully dark sense of humor, memorable ensemble of characters, and endless amount of imagination, it's no wonder why Red Dwarf has been able to hold its loyal fanbase captive for decades.

Red Dwarf Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 15, 1988 Creator(s) Rob Grant , Doug Naylor Cast Craig Charles , Chris Barrie , Danny John-Jules , Robert Llewellyn , Norman Lovett , Hattie Hayridge Seasons 12

4 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' (1988-1999)

Created by Joel Hodgson

Image via Comedy Central

It's no exaggeration to say that the cult comedy Mystery Science Theater 3000 changed pop culture. It's set in the not-so-distant future, where a janitor is trapped by two mad scientists and forced to watch B-pictures on the Satellite of Love, with the help of a crew of robotic friends. Personally responsible, sometimes in part and sometimes entirely, for the cult reputation of many films that would otherwise be obscure today (such as The Giant Spider Invasion and Manos: The Hands of Fate), it's a show whose importance to cult cinema can't be overstated.

Mystery Science Theater is also, in its own right, one of the best sci-fi comedy TV shows. The characters are so fun that it's never annoying that they're talking through the movies — and the movies themselves are so abominably bad, anyway, that the experience is actually made all the more enjoyable by all the jokes.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Release Date November 24, 1988 Showrunner Joel Hodgson Cast Joel Hodgson Seasons 13 See at Amazon

3 'Transformers' (1984-1987)

Created by Henry Orenstein

Image via SyFy

Based on Hasbro and Takara's beloved toy line, Transformers was one of the best animated series of the '80s, and remains one of the decade's most beloved to this day. In it, two opposing factions of transforming alien robots engage in a battle that has the fate of the Earth in the balance. Perhaps the biggest television classic of the '80s, it's a show that's aged like fine wine through the huge expansion that the Transformers franchise has seen over the decades.

Sure enough, Transformers is pure nostalgia, but even when peeking behind that veil, it's still a fantastic kids' sci-fi show that's entertaining for viewers of any age. The characters are compelling, and their designs are the epitome of classic. The action is exhilarating. The voice acting is iconic. Each story is as fun as the last. There truly is something here for everyone, a quality that's sorely missed in modern animation for children.

Transformers Release Date September 17, 1984 Cast Frank Welker , Peter Cullen , Jack Angel , Corey Burton , John Stephenson , Dan Gilvezan , Casey Kasem , Don Messick Seasons 4

Watch on Tubi

2 'Dragon Ball Z' (1989-1996)

Created by Takao Koyama

Image via Toei Animation

The far superior sequel to the 1986 original Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z is about the adventures of Earth's martial arts defender, Son Goku, now with a new family and the revelation of his alien origins. He and his allies must defend the planet from an onslaught of new extraterrestrial enemies, in what's easily one of the most perfect anime series ever made.

There's a reason (or plenty, to be frank) why Dragon Ball Z is among the highest-rated animated TV shows on IMDb. Based on the latter part of Akira Toriyama's manga, it's an epic saga jampacked with spine-tingling set pieces, iconic characters, effective jokes that never get in the way of the drama and excitement, and stunning visuals for an '80s show.

Dragon Ball Z (1989) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 1996 Cast Christopher Sabat , Scott McNeil , Sean Schemmel , Brian Drummond Seasons 9

1 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' (1987-1994)

Created by Gene Roddenberry

Image via NBC

The Star Trek franchise came into the world with Gene Roddenberry's legendary 1966 classic show of the same title, and from there, it only kept growing and growing. That growth hit what many would accept was one of its highest points in 1987 with the release of The Next Generation. Set almost 100 years after the original show, it's about a new generation of Starfleet officers who set off in the U.S.S. Enterprise-D to go where no one has gone before.

With some of the franchise's best characters, coolest adventures, and most fearsome villains, The Next Generation successfully proved that expansions of the vast Star Trek universe could not only stand shoulder-to-shoulder with past installments but, in some ways, even surpass them. Inventive and fun throughout, it's by far one of the best sci-fi shows of all time, let alone of the '80s.

NEXT:1980s Sci-Fi Movies That Weren't Properly Appreciated Upon Release