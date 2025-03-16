The 1980s were all about big hair, shoulder pads, neon colors, leg warmers, and some of the coolest music that inspired tunes today. It was also about great TV shows, which interestingly have inspired modern-day shows, some of which are actually spin-offs or remakes of them.

Back in the ‘80s, there were no DVRs, so VHS tapes were the only way to “record” content to watch later. That meant families sat around the TV at night to watch the latest episodes of their favorite shows when they aired. The best ones endure to this day, either through streaming or remakes.

10 'Knight Rider' (1982–1986)

Created by Glen A. Larson

Before vehicles included all types of tech, from navigation systems to voice control, there was KITT from Knight Rider. This is Micheal Knight’s (David Hasselhoff) advanced, AI, self-aware, and nearly indestructible car that serves as his sidekick as he travels around, fighting crime. Knight is actually a former police detective who was given plastic surgery and a new identity after being shot in the face. In return for billionaire Wilton Knight giving him this second chance, Knight works for him in his primary justice organization.

Both Knight and KITT have become symbolic icons of the ‘80s, the role a career-defining one for Hasselhoff. While some of the technology in KITT isn’t considered as high-tech today, back in the ‘80s, KITT was far ahead of its time and remains one of the coolest ever vehicles from a TV show.