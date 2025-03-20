The 1980s was a banner decade for television. It introduced iconic shows like The Golden Girls, Cheers, Married With Children, Family Ties, Miami Vice, and more. But the decade of decadence also saw a handful of shows that didn’t continue beyond a single season.

Most of these shows are ones that have completely fallen off the radar and have become forgotten. Even TV fans who grew up in that decade might not even remember they existed. A few who starred here became big names in the television and movie world and went on to achieve greater success with other projects.

10 'Boone' (1983)

Created by Earl Hamner

NBC

Earl Hamner is best known for creating The Waltons and Falcon Crest. But he didn’t achieve the same level of success with Boone, a short-lived TV drama set in Nashville about Boone Sawyer (Tom Byrd), a teenager with big dreams of becoming a rock star. The musical show sees the lead character singing both country and rock music in every episode, struggling to make it in the business when his blue-collar family doesn’t approve of his dreams.

Boone didn’t receive good ratings and was canceled after its first 13 episodes. Viewers would be hard-pressed to locate these old episodes as they have completely fallen off the map. But it was a show ahead of its time that incorporated music, something that has become more common nowadays.