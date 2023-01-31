Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the brand-new trailer for the upcoming political conspiracy thriller, 88 which is set to release both in theaters and on digital platforms in 2023.

The story of 88 follows Femi Jackson (Brandon Victor Dixon), a financial director for Democratic Super PAC One USA who is running a presidential campaign for Harold Roundtree (Orlando Jones). When looking over the donations, Jackson discovers a recurring pattern of donations coming in the form of the titular number 88. The trailer shows Jackson delving into what this pattern is along with the help of investment blogger Ira Goldstein, played by Thomas Sadoski. The two make the shocking discovery that these donations are coming from a White Supremacy group. The trailer sees the two follow the money and uncover something that many people will want to have buried. As the duo attempt to unearth the origins and unlying conspiracy attached to it ahead of the presidential primaries, Femi's wife Maria (Naturi Naughton), tries to educate their son on the dangers he will face in modern society while she fights racial and classist bias at work.

First premiering in June of last year during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, 88 is written and directed by Eromose, who previously served in both of these roles on the 2010 thriller Legacy starring Idris Elba and his two recent short films: Nostradamus in 2015 and The Locksmith in 2018. Along with the previously mentioned Dixon, Jones, Sadoski, and Naughton, the ensemble cast of the upcoming film includes Michael J. Harney, Amy Sloan, Kelly McCreary, Jon Tenney, Kenneth Choi, and William Fichtner.

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

RELATED: 'Millennium Bugs' Trailer Sees Two Friends Party at the Turn of the Century [Exclusive]

Who Else Is Part of 88

After its premiere at the film festival the North American rights to the movie was acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films, with Eromose saying in a statement when the deal was made, “Samuel Goldwyn are fantastic at handling works that challenge audiences, and they’re perfect partners for a film that takes a unique approach to the political thriller.” In addition to being the writer and director, Eromose is also a producer on the project alongside film lead Dixon as well as Hunter Arnold, Linda B. Rubin, and Warren Adams with Lenard ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ Mckelvey being as executive producer.

88 will release both in theaters and on digital platforms sometime later this year in 2023. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming political conspiracy thriller as well as read its official synopsis down below.