Sundance has just announced the lineup for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which will run from January 20, 2022 through January 30, 2022, and there are many stand-out films in the festival's schedule. Perhaps one of the most notable is 892, an indie drama starring Star Wars alum John Boyega alongside the late Michael K. Williams in one of his final film roles.

The film is based on the real-life story of Brian Brown-Easley, a Marine and war veteran who died after making a bomb threat in a bank. The film will take an empathetic look at the story, focusing on the life and background of Brown-Easley. John Boyega will lead the cast as Brown-Easley, whose life is held in a precarious financial balance after having served time in the military. And when a disability check fails to come through from Veterans Affairs, he finds himself faced with the prospect of homelessness. Worrying about the effects on his daughter, and feeling that he has no other options, Brown-Easley makes the fateful steps of walking into a Wells Fargo Bank and saying “I’ve got a bomb.”

The role comes after Boyega's swift and complicated exit from Netflix's Rebel Ridge. Boyega stars in the film alongside the late Williams, who passed away in September of this year. Williams was best known for his iconic role as Omar on The Wire. However, his work spanned several decades and included many rich and memorable roles ranging from comedy to action and drama. In the last few years, he starred in the critically acclaimed HBO series Lovecraft Country.

Also joining the cast is Connie Britton of Friday Night Lights and American Horror Story. Nicole Beharie, Olivia Washington, and Selenis Leyva also star. The screenplay for the film was written by Abi Damaris Corbin and Kwame Kwei-Armah. The film is based on a 2018 story by Aaron Gell entitled Did Brian Brown-Easley Have to Die?. The piece tells the story of the life and tragic death of Brian Brown-Easley and the financial precarity in which we place our veterans. Abi Damaris Corbin also serves as director for the film. Producers for the film include Ashley Levinson, Salman Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Kevin Turen, and Mackenzie Fargo.

The film's showing at the Sundance Film Festival early next year will mark its world premiere. No other details regarding distribution have yet been released.

