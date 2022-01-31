One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was director Abi Damaris Corbin’s 892. Based on the 2018 story by Aaron Gell entitled Did Brian Brown-Easley Have to Die? and written by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Damaris Corbin, 892 tells the story of marine war veteran Brian Brown-Easley (played by John Boyega) and what happened to make feel like he had no other options but to walk into a Wells Fargo Bank and say “I’ve got a bomb.” Since I know many of you will see this film, I won’t spoil more in this introduction, but you can read Maggie Lovitt’s review if you'd like to learn more now. 892 also stars Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, Jeffrey Donovan, Selenis Leyva, and Michael K. Williams (in his final film role). Producers for the film include Ashley Levinson, Salman Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Kevin Turen, and Mackenzie Fargo.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to speak with Abi Damaris Corbin, Kwame Kwei-Armah, John Boyega, Nichole Beharie and Olivia Washington. They talked about why they wanted to tell Brian’s story, the casts reaction to the powerful script, how the movie shines a light on this tragic event and what Brian Brown-Easley had to go through, what it was like on set in between setups, what it means to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and more. In addition, they talked about what people might be surprised to learn about the making of 892.

For the actors: If someone has never seen anything they’ve done before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

Abi talks about what 892 is about.

How Damaris Corbin found out about the story and why she wanted to tell Brian’s story.

What was the casts’ reaction to the script and their emotional connection to the story?

How the script shines a light on this tragic event and what Brian Brown-Easley had to go through.

How was it on set in between takes when dealing with tough subject matter?

Damaris Corbin talks about what it was like in the editing room and what kind of challenges did she have to deal with?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of 892?

Kwei-Armah talks about how he got attached to the project.

What does it mean to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival?

