Based on its subject and mass critical panning upon release, no film was suited for a cult revival quite like 8mm. The 1999 crime thriller caught its principal stars and creative figures at inflection points in their careers. Nicolas Cage was at the peak of his stardom, but the tides were shifting, as his brand of overacting verged into meme territory. On the flip side, Joaquin Phoenix and James Gandolfini were on the cusp of becoming household names. If anyone needed to hit the reset button, it was director Joel Schumacher, who was reeling from the fiasco that was Batman & Robin. Luckily, he got hold of a script by Andrew Kevin Walker, hot off the success of Seven, which turned into another grimy, investigative thriller set in the disturbing underworld of hardcore pornography in 8mm, a film that appalled critics but found acceptance with audiences.

'8mm' Tackles Transgressive and Disturbing Material

Image via Columbia Pictures

Seven, the film that announced David Fincher as one of the premiere directors in Hollywood, inspired a wave of serial killer thrillers that put zero guardrails on graphic and lurid material. To this day, any police procedural film is compared to the diamond-cut precision and somber meditations on morality in Seven. Screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker certainly would've felt the pressure of following up on one of the best films of the 1990s. With 8mm, he doubled down on the horrific, nihilistic depravity of his breakout film. 8mm, following Tom Welles (Cage), a private eye hired by a wealthy widow to discover the validity of a "snuff film" found in her late husband's vault, makes Seven look like a light, autumnal rom-com. As Welles submerges into the world of BDSM in Hollywood, guided by adult video store clerk Max California (Phoenix), he spirals into obsession and uncovers a macabre conspiracy about the graphic 8mm film reel.

With material this transgressive, one could imagine Joel Schumacher, a certified style-over-substance filmmaker, crafting the most lurid and dazzling visuals for the screen. Schumacher, specializing in slick trash like The Lost Boys, Falling Down, and A Time to Kill, pushed his flashy aesthetic too far in Gotham City, as his widely derided Batman & Robin eventually forced studios to ground superhero properties with dignified nuance. Following his Batman sojourn, Schumacher returned to familiar territory in 8mm, but he displayed newfound restraint with a film that inherently called for dynamic formalism.

For better or worse, the film is shot like a middlebrow studio programmer with just enough visual panache not to seem phoned in. The baroque production design of his Batman films or the head-induced sleaze of Falling Down and his John Grisham adaptations is muted in favor of distinct performance work. Evoking the ostentatious Schumacher flair are James Gandolfini and Peter Stormare as the villainous, seedy pornographers. Released in theaters when The Sopranos first hit the airwaves, Gandolfini plays a rotten version of Tony Soprano bereft of any moral high-ground.

'8mm' Explores the Psychological Effect of Submerging Into the Underbelly Society