9-1-1 Season 8 returned with an opening disaster arc unlike anything we've ever seen on the show. What magnitude of disaster could possibly result from 22 million killer bees accidentally escaping into the air? Some might have initially thought when the series revealed the details of the season's opening disaster. But leave it to 9-1-1 to wow, thrill, and make our skins crawl with a grand scale of disaster that culminates in a midair plane collision leaving a fully loaded passenger plane without its pilot. Safe to say, the first three episodes of 9-1-1 lived up to its expectations and the numbers are now in to further prove that the police procedural has indeed been off to a solid start.

It's been over two weeks now since the bee-nado storyline wrapped and the numbers for cross-platform viewing across 7 days are deservedly impressive. The concluding episode of the storyline reportedly pulled 10.42M total viewers, which is 89% higher than the 5.52M recorded for same-day live viewing for the same episode, which means that more people tuned in as the thrill intensified across three episodes. The episode titled 'Final Approach' also recorded a 2.01 rating among the key 18-49 demographic, which resulted in a 294% increase over L+SD (live-plus-same day). The numbers represent the best multi-platform performance the show has had since Season 7's opening disaster. While it isn't the best jump in the show's history, it's still welcome progress that points to a positive future for the show and the hope will be that the show keeps up the momentum long into the season.

What Comes Next After Bee-Nado?

With the opening disaster now concluded, 9-1-1 has segued into covering episodic emergencies beginning with episode 4's "No Place Like Home." But make no mistake, this doesn't mean that the upcoming emergencies will be less intense. On the contrary, they will even be grander as episode 4 already shows our favorite first responders in catastrophic scenarios as they rush to save the day. Without being too spoilery, the episode features a supposedly tamed animal unexpectedly turning wild and launching an attack on its owner. Up next is the Halloween-themed episode that will bring with it the most bizarre of emergencies ever.

9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark as Buck Ryan Guzman as Eddie Díaz, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard Han, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley. The show's recurring cast members include Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Bryan Safi as Josh Russo, Declan Pratt as Denny Wilson, Tracie Thoms as Karen Wilson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy Kinnard.

9-1-1 Season 8 airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 pm with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU