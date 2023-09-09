9-1-1 is known for its big action and wild emergencies. The 118 comprises a dynamic group of firefighters and first responders who are always prone to getting themselves into chaotic situations. IMDb's users have ranked some of the best episodes of the series.

Some episodes focus on one character's origin story and how they got to the 118. Others feature massive emergencies that put all the first responders to the test. Each episode features a turning point for the team and sets them on a new path.

10 "New Beginnings"

Season 2, Episode 11 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

In this episode, a car accident rescue turned more dramatic with the presence of a shark. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) was ready to move on from her abusive relationship and begin a new life. Bobby (Peter Krause) met his future in-laws with mixed results.

This episode sets up the drama of what came next, delving further into Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) backstory. This episode established what Chimney had to fight for against incredible odds. The relationships featured here became foundational to 9-1-1 going forward.

9 "Chimney Begins"

Season 2, Episode 12 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

In the aftermath of Chimney being stabbed, he experienced flashbacks to his former life before joining the 118. He faced discrimination in his early days as a firefighter. He also lost a friend on the job, which had a profound impact on him.

Considering everything he had been through, this episode makes it easy to appreciate Chimney as a character. The comic relief that this character has since become known for came from a place of tragedy and loss. Watching Chimney's resilience in action makes him that much more lovable.

8 "Athena Begins"

Season 3, Episode 7 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Angela Bassett has always been the highlight of this series. This episode featured the character at her absolute best. Athena reflected on her own journey to become a first responder in the wake of a horrific tragedy.

The story in this episode was a heartfelt way to deepen Athena as a character. Showing where she came from and why she became a first responder is devastatingly effective. Athena's backstory made her stronger and an indispensable member of the LAPD.

7 "Survivors"

Season 4, Episode 14 (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

After Eddie was shot, the 118 had to deal with the fallout. In particular, Buck (Oliver Stark) had to manage his emotions and be there for Eddie's son Christopher (Gavin McHugh). Maddie had to come to terms with the fact that she was living with post-partum depression.

Any chance to watch Buck in action, particularly as a mentor and friend to Christopher. This episode featured Buck and Eddie deepening their friendship in the face of a crisis. Ultimately, this episode solidified already-established relationships and put some of them at a crossroads.

6 "May Day"

Season 5, Episode 16 (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

May (Corinne Massiah) faced her breaking point as a 9-1-1 dispatcher when a colleague yelled at her in front of the team. When the call center catches on fire, the 118 must come to the rescue. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) had to consider his future as a firefighter.

The sweetest part of this episode was Bobby cementing his role as a father figure to May. After years of being her stepfather, this was his chance to show up for her in a compelling way. Thankfully, he rose to the challenge.

5 "7.1"

Season 2, Episode 2 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

After a massive earthquake, the 118 had to spring into action to make incredible saves. They had to find a new level of inner strength to manage the chaos. Maddie also had to face her first major test as a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

This was one of the biggest disasters the 118 had to face. The visuals were stunning and visceral, and the saves were spectacular. This episode also established Maddie as an incredibly talented dispatcher who could keep her cool under pressure.

4 "The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1"

Season 3, Episode 14 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

The 9-1-1 dispatchers had to come together when their workplace was taken over by people impersonating police officers. Maddie and Josh (Bryan Safi) had to take leadership roles to help their colleagues through the chaos. Athena also teamed up with members of the 118 to free the dispatchers.

The fact that this episode focused on the 9-1-1 dispatchers was a welcome shift in perspective. It was a reminder of how essential the dispatchers have always been, even when they often remain in the background. This story showed how resourceful the dispatchers have always been.

3 "Fight or Flight"

Season 2, Episode 13 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

This episode solidifies Jennifer Love Hewitt as the powerhouse she has always been on this show. Maddie had to face her past and her abusive ex-husband. She had to rely on herself and those who love her to put an end to this traumatic saga.

This story was finally the start of a new beginning for Maddie. After everything she had been through, it's gratifying to see her leave her past behind and begin the new life she always deserved. It's also clear how loved Maddie is and how much her chosen family has her back.

2 "The Searchers"

Season 3, Episode 3 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

This episode was the conclusion of the tsunami saga. In the aftermath of the devastation, Buck continued his search for Christopher, who was lost in the wave. Athena had to rescue a fellow first responder in a dire situation.

The strongest parts of this story are the deeply human moments. Amid the chaos, the relationships are what took center stage. This was an important episode for Buck in particular. Watching him forgive himself was such a critical part of his character development.

1 "Sink or Swim"

Season 3, Episode 2 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

A devastating tsunami struck Los Angeles and put the 118 to the test. Buck and Christopher had to fight for their lives when they were separated by the wave. Athena had to manage a massive accident on the highway with May by her side.

In many ways, this episode distills what makes 9-1-1 such a gripping procedural when it's at its best. Seeing the team come together even when they get separated shows how strong they are. This episode featured some of the most compelling drama of the entire series.

