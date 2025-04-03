If you're a hardcore 9-1-1 fan, you've probably seen the leaks by now. In a recent video posted of the set of an upcoming episode of 9-1-1, a number of people gather for a funeral procession. All of the main characters are in attendance, including May (Corinne Massiah) and Harry (Elijah M. Cooper), as well as Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) and Gerrard (Brian Thompson). It's a whole elaborate ceremony, complete with a fire truck carrying a coffin labeled "118," as well as a firefighting jacket with "NASH" printed on the back. Yes, you read that right: 9-1-1 is holding a funeral for Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) later this season. Before you panic, though, remember that this is the show that once put a rebar through Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) skull and killed Buck (Oliver Stark) off for three minutes (and 17 seconds) via lightning strike.

Bobby Nash has been a core part of 9-1-1 since the beginning of the series, as the Captain of the 118 and as the loved one of many. It is impossible to conceive of his death and to imagine what 9-1-1 would even look like without him in it. Let's remember, though, that Bobby literally just died and came back to life in the Season 7 finale. While it is possible that 9-1-1 could be getting ready to kill Bobby off, there are a number of ways that this could be a fake-out, and I won't accept any other option. So, here it is: if Bobby Nash dies, I'm going to fight someone.

Bobby Nash's Funeral Doesn't Mean That '9-1-1' Is Killing Him Off

Shortly after the leak was posted, Oliver Stark posted a now-deleted Instagram story with a script leak where Bobby calls 9-1-1 and informs Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) that he has been buried alive. This was posted on April 1, so it is possible that it could have been an April Fool's Day prank, but there's also a good chance that it was real – and possibly even that Stark posted it by accident. It would be an excellent twist and very fitting for 9-1-1 if Bobby gets abducted and buried alive, and then the 118 and Athena (Angela Bassett) have to save him. Other possibilities are that he has to fake his death, or else that the funeral is a very elaborate dream sequence, for which 9-1-1 is bringing in a number of guest stars.

If Peter Krause were, in fact, leaving 9-1-1, Bobby's death would be the only way to write him out. He would never leave Athena or the 118 otherwise. That being said, it's hard to imagine Krause leaving the show right now. Things are in a good place in the 9-1-1 universe and have just settled down after Maddie's abduction and near-death experience, and it would be awful to see the peace destroyed by Bobby's death. It would make sense for 9-1-1 to go all out soon with a big emergency, but it would have to bring Bobby out of this alive, even if it does so in a very far-fetched way.

Bobby Nash's Story in '9-1-1' Cannot End in Tragedy – I Mean It