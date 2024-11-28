Seeing bisexual representation on television is one thing, but a bi-firefighter on primetime? That's quite another. And that's what Oliver Stark had in mind for his character, the fan-favorite Evan "Buck" Buckley, in the hit procedural drama 9-1-1. The actor, who previously made headlines for his character's bisexual awakening during the seventh season, revealed in an interview with PinkNews that if the show had not gone in the bisexual direction, he would have done it himself in some way.

9-1-1 has been providing viewers with an exaggerated look at the lives of the first responders since Season 1. The show, moreover, is also known for giving its characters heartwarming story arcs, especially Buck. The 118 Firehouse member is known for having a slew of exes throughout the show — a serial dater, if you will. However, Seasons 7 and 8 have given the character quite a wild and moving storyline after he and Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) shared a kiss, which shortly after developed into something more. Apparently, Stark had some plans to make his character bisexual himself, and he would have done it one way or another if the character didn't have a coming-out arc during the previous season. He said:

"I don't quite know how I was [going to] go about that, if it was [going to] be like longing gazes at people that we encounter on calls or what. I didn't quite have a plan in place as such and, thankfully, I didn't have to because Tim [Minear], who is the showrunner, came pretty early on in the season and said this is where we're taking it — and it was like great, what a coincidence. I don't know if I had a foolproof plan of how to enact that, but I was [going to] find a way to start hopefully moving the story in that direction because I think it's a lovely story in terms of hopefully positive representation, but more than anything, I just think it felt true for the character — and actually, I think that is in the kind of grander scheme of things, even better representation that it just felt right for this character."

Are '9-1-1's Buck and Tommy Still Together?

Close

Fans of 9-1-1 may hardly recall Buck being single for a long period of time. But Season 7 had a different plan for the character, albeit still forging a new relationship. Though his latest sexuality revelation is still relatively new to him, he instantly establishes a relationship with Tommy, who's willing to accompany him on his journey to self-discovery. The earlier moments of their relationship are not without troubles, with Buck still coming to terms with his identity. It wasn't until the sixth season of Season 8 that Tommy decides to break up with Buck, as he's afraid of getting hurt in the long run. As he explains it himself, though he is Buck's first love, he's certain he won't be his last.

Buck is single yet again. He didn't take their breakup lightly, resorting to baking to distract himself from trying to reach out to Tommy. However, their emotional breakup may help Buck understand himself and his sexuality a little bit more. Tommy and Buck's future is still unsure at this point. Will they rekindle their romance, or will Buck find someone else to be his "last."

9-1-1 is available to stream on Hulu. Season 8 returns on ABC on March 6, 2025.

8 10 9-1-1 Explores the high-pressure experiences of the first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Angela Bassett , Peter Krause , Oliver Stark , Aisha Hinds , Kenneth Choi , Jennifer Love Hewitt , Ryan Guzman , Gavin McHugh , Corinne Massiah , Marcanthonee Reis , Rockmond Dunbar , Bryan Safi , Tracie Thoms Seasons 8 Creator(s) Ryan Murphy , Brad Falchuk , Tim Minear Writers Tim Minear , Andrew Meyers , Brad Falchuk , David Fury , Ryan Murphy , Christopher Monfette , Nadia Abass-Madden , Nicole Barraza Keim , Erica L. Anderson , Matthew Hodgson , Stacey R. Rose , Taylor Wong , Tonya Kong , Adam Penn Network ABC , FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Directors Bradley Buecker , David Grossman , Brenna Malloy , Gwyneth Horder-Payton , Jann Turner , Jennifer Lynch , Marita Grabiak , Sarah Boyd , John J. Gray , Barbara Brown , Robert M. Williams Jr. , Kristen Reidel , Marcus Stokes , Tasha Smith , Millicent Shelton , Juan Carlos Coto , John Gray , Greg Sirota , Alonso Alvarez , James Wong , Kevin Hooks , Varda Bar-Kar , Shauna Duggins , Sharat Raju Showrunner Tim Minear Producers Angela Bassett Character(s) Athena Grant , Robert 'Bobby' Nash , Howard 'Chimney' Han , Maddie Kendall , Eddie Diaz , Christopher Diaz YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8MHJfUMqPA Expand

Watch on Hulu