9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 8, "Wannabes," set up a potentially devastating storyline for Buck when he learned his best friend Eddie is considering moving to Texas. And according to showrunner Tim Minear, Eddie's "dead serious about it, at least right now." Minear told TV Line that Eddie's departure would profoundly affect Buck's life since it would bring up "abandonment issues stretching back ages." He previewed how Buck felt about the whole thing by calling back to a subtle but powerful reaction that Buck had when it dawned on him what might happen.

"There are fire alarms going off in his head right now. You can see it in Oliver’s performance, too. As soon as Eddie turns his back, Buck looks like he’s been hit in the head with a baseball bat, and that will figure in mightily when we come back," the showrunner said. He also teased how Buck might cope with this iteration of being left, considering that his boyfriend had just dumped him. Minear spoke about Buck spinning out and getting into new relationships to Decider, saying,

“Buck is going to be spinning like a top by the time we come back. [He’s] not wanting to be a bad friend and not wanting to be selfish. There’s just no way he’s not going to spiral about this. He’s going to have to find something to latch onto to keep from completely spinning out of control. And he will find that. He will find that when we come back. And we’ll see about that and how long that lasts — these relationships don’t tend to last all that long.”

Complex Feelings Heat Up for Buck In the Second Half of '9-1-1' Season 8

Image via ABC

Apart from the fallout of Tommy's exit and Eddie's potential exit, the second part of 9-1-1 Season 8, which returns on March 2025 (!), will feature more shockers for the character. Some Buckley family drama is on the horizon, and "he’s going to feel even more abandoned by the time we get into Episode 10," teased Minear. Unlike people, baking will never leave him, and with how much he has coming up for him, "he could open up a bakery at this point," teases Minear.

9-1-1 returns on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Thursday lineup remains unchanged, with 9-1-1 leading the night, followed by Doctor Odyssey at 9 p.m. and Grey's Anatomy at 10 p.m. The midseason schedule also reveals the return dates for new seasons of The Rookie and Will Trent, plus the premiere date for new comedy Shifting Gears.

Catch up with past episodes on Hulu before new ones return in three months.

