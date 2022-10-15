Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 4.9-1-1 on Fox is no stranger to emotional and heart-wrenching stories. Starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman, among many others, the procedural follows first responders — cops, firefighters, paramedics, and the team at the 9-1-1 call center — and tackles difficult topics head-on, producing exciting and heartfelt stories that have kept viewers hooked, just as much as the characters have. As we begin to get settled into the series’ sixth season, one of our beloved characters is using this year of their life to really reevaluate where they are and what they want going forward: Buck (Oliver Stark).

After his rough breakup with Taylor (Megan West) at the end of the fifth season, resulting in Taylor moving out of their shared apartment, Buck has decided to make this his eat, pray, love year. While he loves his job and friends more than anything, he has certainly struggled in the romance department, like his doomed relationship with Abby (Connie Britton) that he was hung up on for two seasons before she returned, engaged to another man. On the fourth episode of the season, Buck begins by informing Maddie (Hewitt) about the new life philosophy he’s discovered and taken interest in, which is saying yes to everything and dealing with the uncomfortable positions it may put you in that you would have never ended up in on your own. And, of course, he is instantly presented with a situation that tests this philosophy. After falling out of touch for quite some time, Buck is contacted by one of his fraternity brothers from college, Connor (Colin McCalla).

Buck Is Presented With the Opportunity to be a Sperm Donor

Image via FOX

Connor and his wife Kameron (Chelsea Kane) invite Buck out to dinner under the pretense of catching up with an old friend, but they have ulterior motives that slip out rather suddenly. Connor and Kameron have been trying to have a baby for a while now, but nothing has worked. Recently, they learned that Connor has “low swimmers” which is the reason they’ve had trouble conceiving, which Connor is broken up about because of how much they both want a child. So, Connor and Kameron ask Buck if he would be willing to step up and be their sperm donor, leaving him speechless.

Later in the episode, Connor approaches Buck alone at home to apologize for springing that proposition on him so early into their lunch, though they both confess there’s no “right” way to ever ask someone that incredibly personal and awkward question. Connor confides in Buck about how terrible he feels about their current situation and him being the reason that Kameron cannot have a child in their marriage. When Buck asks why Connor and Kameron decided on him out of everyone they know and the dozens of donors they could choose at the clinic, it basically comes down to Buck being a great person, shown every day by Buck choosing to be a first responder who constantly puts his life on the line for others.

This entire situation sends Buck spiraling (as he always does when facing big decisions like this), getting drunk in the early afternoon with Hen (Hinds) as she faces her own medical school struggles. As a mother herself with familiarity with adoption and the foster system, Hen offers Buck some great, thought-provoking advice to aid him in making his decision, too, like whether he’ll be able to walk away despite knowing he biologically has a child. In the end, Buck tries to make the decision based on what he wants in life, but he still doesn’t know. However, he does know that he wants to help Connor and Kameron, so he agrees to be their donor, pushing him off of the cliff and onto quite an interesting path.

RELATED: The '9-1-1' Universe Dispatchers, Ranked From Least to Most Compelling

Buck's Journey of Self-Discovery Can Start With This Arc

Already, Buck’s year of self-discovery and reflection was an interesting premise. Of all of the characters, he’s the one who hasn’t ever been on a certain path. He knows that he loves being a firefighter and will continue to do that, but the rest of his future plans remain up in the air. Controversial or not, Buck agreeing to be the donor is an interesting decision with a lot of potential that will only aid Buck’s character development moving forward. There’s no way to know how the story will play out and whether it will end with Connor and Kameron having a child. However, they don’t need to actually have a child for Buck to use his situation to reflect on his life. It’s giving him a real chance to ponder what he wants from life, including whether he wants to get married or have kids and what kind of person he wants to spend his life with. Does Buck even want to settle down, or will he remain the free-spirited adventurer we have always known him to be?

It doesn’t really matter how exactly the story plays out for it to make a lasting impact on Buck. It’s a great, if urgent, chance to explore Buck’s current state of mind, his hopes, and the struggles of making a decision like this even if your heart is in the right place. It’s teed up to be a fantastic story to watch already, particularly due to just how focused it will be on Buck, allowing Stark to use his phenomenal talent to shine. It could also potentially lead to some brutal and poignant conversations with Maddie and Eddie (Guzman), the two people closest to him, both of whom have their own children and very different experiences to rely upon. Plus, given Buck’s relationship with Eddie’s son Christopher (Gavin McHugh), which is always very special and delightful to watch on 9-1-1, we know that Buck would be an incredible figure in this child’s life. Depending on how they decide to address it, this could ultimately be just as fulfilling to him as having a kid of his own.

As 9-1-1 has consistently shown, there’s no one way to be a family. There are many, and this could be yet another impactful and conscientious depiction of that. But, as stated before, it doesn’t matter how it plays out. This is the beginning of a very powerful and creative thread that is providing such a unique opportunity to dig into Buck’s character in a new way, something that is always welcomed after so many years on the air.

9-1-1 Season 6 continues Mondays on Fox. Every episode is now streaming on Hulu.