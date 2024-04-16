The Big Picture Buck and Tommy's relationship on 9-1-1 is heating up with "saucy events" teased by actor Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Tommy is aware of the special connection between Buck and Eddie, hinting at potential conflicts in the future.

The return of 9-1-1 on May 2 will reveal more about the evolving dynamics between the characters.

9-1-1 is on a mid-season break, and with every hint at what's to come, fans are more and more excited for the show's return. One of the season's buzziest storylines is Evan Buckley's (Oliver Stark) new relationship with pilot Tommy Kinnard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.). Despite starting with a firm smooch on the lips, the relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs in the two short episodes it has been explored. When the Buddie of it all is factored in, there is a vested interest in how it plays out. Ferrigno Jr. teases some "saucy events" in the coming episodes for Buck and Tommy. ". . . In the coming weeks, there's gonna be some more saucy events, shall we call them? So stay tuned, thanks so much, keep watching . . ." he said in a Cameo video to a fan.

He did not dive into what saucy events fans can expect, leaving it to anyone's guess. For a relationship like Buck and Tommy's, any significant development is saucy, whether it's their first time out together as a couple or their first disagreement. It would seem like the worst was behind them, with Buck coming out to the people closest to him, but something could always come up.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. Thinks Tommy Is Aware of Buck and Eddie's Situation

It doesn't take a genius to notice that Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Buck have a special connection. In an interview with TV Fanatic, Ferrigno Jr. discussed this connection and what it might mean for Tommy and Buck's relationship. He said:

"I figured Tommy figured something's going on with Buck and Eddie. I don't know if it's a bromance. I don't know if it's more serious, but then I realized when it does come to blows, I'm like, 'Things were great before.' And Tommy and Eddie have always talked about Buck. Christopher (Gavin McHugh) talks all the time about Buck. Everyone's very clear."

Tommy appeared surprised when Buck admitted to trying to get his attention, something Ferrigno Jr. thinks might contribute to how their time together plays out. He teased something that might come between the duo, saying:

". . . And I'll give you another one. What if he's not my type, really? And I wouldn't have thought that. I'm sure you've been in a situation where someone's into you, and you're like, 'Wait, really?' It's almost like, 'Oh, shit.' And Tommy's a smart guy. He got what that meant, enough to take the risk."

9-1-1 returns on Thursday, May 2, at 8 PM ET on ABC. Catch up on Hulu in the US.

