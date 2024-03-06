The Big Picture 9-1-1 celebrates their 100th episode with a themed cake representing first responders.

The cast reunited for the milestone episode, expressing gratitude to fans for their support.

The show's allure lies in its diverse storytelling, covering various life issues and relationships.

9-1-1 is hitting a rare milestone for TV shows nowadays with the upcoming fourth episode of season 7. The cast marked this happy occasion by holding a party with some baked goods that would fool someone at a glance. In Instagram videos shared by Shannon Warner, an event planner from LA, the cast held a party to celebrate the milestone. The highlight of the event was a 9-1-1 themed cake that was made to represent different factions of the first responders followed by the series. The cake featured a badge representing the police officers who respond when there is trouble. The next item was a leatherhead-shaped cake with the words "Los Angeles 118" representing the firefighters who race toward disaster. They didn't forget the dispatchers whose main tool is a computer so a monitor-shaped cake was also present. The monitor read "911 dispatcher. 911 What's Your Emergency" The words were accompanied by the sound waveform that signals an emergency call at the dispatch center. The items rested on a cuboid base that was also cake with the 9-1-1 logo and the words "100 Episodes."

The fourth episode "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered" reunites the whole cast after they spent time apart with Angela Bassett and Peter Krausefilming the season's main emergency. The cast realized they were filming the 100th episode causing cheer among them. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kenneth Choi recalled the day, saying. ". . .we realized ‘Oh, this is the 100th episode! So all day we were super grateful and super thankful as to how far we've come. And I think it's a testament to the fans of the show. They've kept us on the top of the chart.”

'9-1-1' Celebrates a Massive Milestone

The party was attended by cast members Gavin McHugh, Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark, Krause, Basset, and Aisha Hinds with co-showrunner Tim Minear accompanying them. They marked the occasion by cutting the cake led by Basset who acted playfully much to the cast's happiness. The cast members previously shared what the show and this cast mean to them. “It is beautiful to see how they resonate with the stories, the characters, and the emergencies,” said Hinds. Krause added saying:

''But underneath it all, Tim has written characters who do have their own personal struggles. And the language of the show keeps growing, and the storytelling real estate keeps expanding. We do rom-com. We do thriller. We do action . We do horror. We do comedy. Until the scripts come in, we never know what we are going to do. It’s fun.''

Close

Basset concluded by highlighting the show's main allure which rests in its diversity: ''As long as the stories keep coming and we keep delving into relationships and family matters — the extended family, the added family, divorce, kids, the empty nest, racial issues, marital issues, adoption, trying to have a child, LGBTQ issues…there are so many life issues that we use as inspiration along with the headlines and stories that also inform us. So perhaps we can go on for quite a bit longer, because people surprise you.''

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on March 14 with a 3-episode main emergency arc. The 100th episode is set to air on Thursday, April 4 at 8 P. M. on ABC. Catch up on Hulu.