Well, this is a surprise. The worlds of 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey are about to collide in a high-stakes and probably high-concept crossover episode that will see Angela Bassett's LAPD sergeant Athena Grant join forces with Joshua Jackson's Dr. Max Bankman for a mystery at sea, according to Variety. Sgt. Grant will come aboard the Odyssey on Thursday, March 20, bringing together two of Ryan Murphy's signature dramas for the first time. The episode will follow the same format we're used to on Doctor Odyssey, where each installment revolves around a themed cruise, and in this episode, the action unfolds during Casino Week aboard The Odyssey. The logline for the episode states:

"Unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.”

Murphy loves a crossover. Let's be real about this — his American Horror Story franchise frequently blends characters across seasons — but this is the first time two of his non-franchise shows are going to share a storyline. Previously, 9-1-1 crossed over with 9-1-1: Lone Star, but Doctor Odyssey existed in its own world — until now. Murphy has already expanded his 9-1-1 universe with another upcoming spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville, set to debut during the 2025-2026 season on ABC.

But for 9-1-1 fans, this might come as a bit of a surprise. Athena most likely wouldn't want to be on another liner, given the trauma of her and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) disastrous honeymoon voyage in Season 7, which spanned three intense episodes. Now, she’s heading back to the water, but this time, it’s not for business, not pleasure.

Two of ABC's Biggest Shows Collide at Sea

The crossover brings together two of ABC’s biggest dramas, from a ratings point of view. 9-1-1 has been a ratings juggernaut since moving from Fox, drawing 4.9 million viewers for its Season 8 premiere, the biggest audience of the night. Meanwhile, Doctor Odyssey, which also stars Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale, launched immediately after and held 86% of the audience, pulling in 4.2 million viewers, which also happened to be ABC’s best drama debut since Big Sky in 2020.

Both 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey return with new episodes on March 6, leading up to the ambitious crossover event, which will air on March 20. Stay tuned for more.