The last time Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) was on a cruise, it ended in a disaster. What should've been a blissful honeymoon vacation for her and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause) in the 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere turned nightmarish when their boat capsized with the pair narrowly escaping. It was a traumatic experience that would make anyone avoid boats forever, but Athena is braver than the average person. So when duty demanded that she show up aboard the dreamy Doctor Odyssey in the medical drama's next episode, Athena honored it, though not without hesitation. While her second cruise expedition won't be as catastrophic, familiar elements emerge that trigger her past trauma, as seen in an exclusive Entertainment Weekly sneak peek.

The theme on this week's episode of Doctor Odyssey is "Casino" and a previously released set of images teases that it will be yet another glamorous event aboard the high-tech cruise ship. It's an event that comes with high stakes both on and off the gaming table, a fact that is not lost on Captain Massey (Don Johnson), who, in a previously released trailer, informs Athena of the need to beef up security due to the ship's vault holding an unusually large sum of money, making it a prime target. The FBI has already flagged a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style duo with their sights set on the vault, sending Athena undercover to stop them. Per the episode's logline, she will team up with Max (Joshua Johnson) to "raise the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.”

However, before the main action begins, it appears Athena will have a hard time settling aboard the ship as her traumatic experience from the 9-1-1 boat mishap will trigger intense anxiety. The latest clip opens with Max (Joshua Jackson) and Avery (Phillipa Soo) discussing the latter's unexpected pregnancy, an outcome of their wild threesome with Tristan (Sean Teale). Just as Avery is about to make a "big ask" of Max, they're interrupted by a voice crying for help from a nearby cabin. They race to open the doors, revealing a maid and Athena trapped behind a jammed door. While the maid's calm reaction suggests the incident isn't a cause for alarm, Athena's not handling it well as she spirals into full-blown paranoia, demanding to leave the ship immediately. However, with a mission at hand, Athena will need to come to grips with the situation, and we're certain she'll do so gracefully.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE

Angela Bassett Wants More '9-1-1'/'Doctor Odyssey' Crossovers