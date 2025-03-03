When Ryan Guzman appeared on The Zach Sang Show, he admitted that 9-1-1 had been instrumental in shaping his life and him as a person. "I've always kind of had an identity issue, being mixed raced, you know, looking really, really white, but, you know, associating with Mexican and always being down for my culture and in repping that," the actor said. "I was never truly accepted by either side, and this is kind of like a stereotypical story for a lot of mixed-race kids, but that does cause a lot of identity issues." Guzman said that playing Eddie allowed him to understand his identity better. He discussed how the character allowed him to get in touch with different parts of himself, saying:

"So I think getting into acting allowed me to kind of like understand myself a little bit more through character work. And even 9-1-1, Eddie has allowed me to live in scenes or live in moments of life before actually living them in my real life. So it kind of gave me, again, practice to gain that confidence in my real life. So no, I mean, acting has allowed me to find me and like I'm grateful for it again."

'9-1-1' Taught Ryan Guzman How to be a Dad Before He Was One in the Real World

Image via ABC

Guzman was not a father when he joined the show in Season 2. His character is a father to a son, and playing those scenes where Eddie shows up as a father taught Guzman a lot. "You know, you try to on screen, just be as best as you possibly can, always being nice, always trying to but there's moments when you're a real father where kids driving you insane and you have no opportunity to, like, take a breath or gain composure, and you still are being asked to do something that selfless," the actor said on the show. He revealed how Eddie helps in his life, saying:

"So it's a lot of like, all right. 'Well, what would Eddie do?' Okay, he would find he'd be solution-oriented. All right, what has he done in the past? Okay, so that issue happened over here. Well, let's, let's categorize that issue and do one thing at a time, and then slowly, progressively, work on what I need to work on until I finally find my balance in whatever setting with the kids. So for me, it was, how can I better communicate with my children as if I was Eddie? Because I like the way Eddie communicates with his son."

Eddie's relationship with Christopher (Gavin McHugh) is one of his most important. In 9-1-1 Season 8 Part 2, Eddie considers moving to Texas to be closer to his son. How will this new shift affect both their lives? Tune in to ABC on Thursdays to find out. Stream past episodes on Hulu in the US to get caught up before new ones debut.

