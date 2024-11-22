9-1-1 Season 8 has officially gone on its mid-season break after last night's episode 8, “Wannabes.” It was one of the least cliffhanger finales we’ve had in recent memory, but still, the episode left us with one lingering question - Is Eddie (Ryan Guzman) leaving the 118?

Eddie’s arc this season has largely been about how he feels about his son Christopher leaving for Texas to live with his grandparents. It’s been the hardest three months of his life, especially since he blames himself for how it all played out. After much introspection which led to that little pep talk with Brad (Callum Blue), Eddie is convinced now more than ever that he’s done missing out on his son’s life. Toward the episode’s end, we see he’s already checking out houses in El Paso for a possible move (unsurprisingly, to Buck’s (Oliver Stark) shock), but will he really follow through on this plan?

Eddie’s first choice for a reunion with Chris was to have him return to LA, but as that brief Facetime with him earlier in the episode reveals, Chris is more than happy with his life in Texas. Not even the excitement of having a room with an autographed photo of Brad from his favorite TV show, Hotshots, on its wall, is enough incentive. It now leaves Eddie with a big decision to make. When asked about if Eddie will really move cities, showrunner, Tim Minear not wanting to spoil anything, offers an ambiguous response to TV Line saying: “I think he’s dead serious about it (moving), at least right now.” With Minear understandably choosing to keep mum about Eddie’s future, it means we’ll have to wait out the mid-season break to have an answer. If Eddie does choose to leave, his decision will no doubt have a huge effect on the team, especially Buck, who doesn't seem like he can handle any more abandonment.

The Rest Of ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Is Going to be “Bananas”

While Eddie’s relocation might look to be firmly on the cards, that move might not materialize until towards the end of Season 8 at least. Minear, while teasing the next chapter of the series, reveals the idea was “always to move every character’s story down the field a little bit.” “I’m working out the back 10 now, and we’re hitting the ground running. We’ve got two episodes shot already, which are just going to be bananas,” he said. Minear also explained why he went for a stable mid-season finale, saying that it represents the quiet before the storm as the returning episodes will be the most intense audiences have seen. He said:

"Yeah, I wanted to do what I do in the season finales sometimes, which was to go out feeling pretty good. The world is stable, the ground hasn’t completely fallen out under our feet. That’s the feeling I was going for here. I wanted to feel like something got that we kind of put a period on something. I wanted to end this episode with most of our characters back in their resting positions, their factory settings… because when we come back, I’m gonna blow the factory the f—k up."

9-1-1 Season 8 returns from the mid-season break with episode 9, which will air on ABC on Thursday, March 6. Catch up on Hulu.

