The Big Picture Buck faces jealousy over Eddie's new friendship with Tommy in 9-1-1's 100th episode, sparking introspection on relationships.

Episode 4 will also feature a crossover with The Bachelor.

The milestone 100th episode sets the stage for more drama and exploration of relationships in upcoming seasons of 9-1-1.

First responder drama 9-1-1 is about to cross the 100th episode mark and there's a bit of envy afoot among the 118. A new preview ahead of the landmark installment sees Oliver Stark's Evan "Buck" Buckley dealing with jealousy over his best friend Eddie's (Ryan Guzman) new pal. He's recently hit it off with former firefighter turned pilot Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) and, although Buck initially gets along with him as well while discussing flying, things get awkward when Eddie arrives on the scene for a night out that Buck wasn't invited to.

Tommy was reintroduced to the 118 recently to help with Season 7's mega emergency and save Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) by putting his helicopter pilot skills to good use in the rescue effort. Buck apparently had an interest in learning more, and the clip sees him and Tommy talking shop about how the latter got into aviation. He recalls learning how to fly in the army which brings up the topic of Eddie, another veteran. Although he's a little uncertain, Buck wants to start taking lessons with Tommy and even offers to go out for drinks, but those plans come to a screeching halt when Eddie pulls up. The look of pure jealousy on his face is obvious as his best friend bros out with Tommy and expresses excitement for the big upcoming fight. Buck has heard nothing of this and is left standing alone when the two have to run to catch the match.

"Buddie" has been one of the bedrock friendships (not to mention, ships) of 9-1-1 and the upcoming episode, as well as the rest of Season 7, figures to explore what that bond means in Buck's life. This is only the beginning of what the pair has in store for them in the episodes to come, but it's a dramatic start that Stark says will spark some introspection for the first responder about his relationships. "And I think that’s kind of the story that we’re able to start to tell here, is that Buck isn’t consciously aware of the thing that he’s looking for or what’s lacking in his life," he previously told Us Weekly. "And as he hopefully starts to discover that it’s this cathartic, liberating feeling of just being able to ease into it and breathe out this big sigh of relief at last.”

'9-1-1' Season 7, Episode 4 Will Unite the Procedural With 'The Bachelor'

Close

Developments in Buck and Eddie's relationship aside, the milestone Season 7, Episode 4 will also mark an intriguing crossover for ABC by bringing the 118 together with The Bachelor. Though not a direct crossover, the event will see the entire crew unite in Los Angeles after a new accident puts the team on a collision course with Joey Graziadei after he's handed out his last rose. Buck will also take center stage in the drama at the Bachelor mansion, while Athena returns home to find Harry (Marcanthonee Reis) in more legal trouble. The Ryan Murphy series will have plenty to celebrate as the 100th episode was also preceded by a renewal for Season 8, ensuring more to come from the 118.

9-1-1's 100th episode debuts tomorrow, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the sneak peek below, and watch past season of 9-1-1 on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu