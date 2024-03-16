9-1-1 focuses on Los Angeles' first responders in the aftermath of an emergency. The series presents a different spin on the procedural by including emergency personnel every step of the way, from dispatchers taking emergency calls to the police, firefighters and paramedics sent to respond, with each episode centered around a certain theme and emergencies based on real incidents. After spending its first six seasons on Fox, then getting canceled, the series was picked up by ABC starting with Season 7. It was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear and was followed up with the spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1 has become known for epic catastrophes endangering countless lives, from earthquakes to tsunamis, all of which make for exciting television. But it's not just ambitious disasters which make for memorable episodes. Some of the series' best offerings are also its most heartfelt, with emotional stories about the staff of the 118.

10 'The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1'

Season 3, Episode 14

The dispatch center was held hostage in “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1” by a group of criminals posing as police officers. But the dispatch center itself and its staff weren’t what they were really after, as their goal was to rob a museum and intercept any calls from the scene, so they could keep emergency personnel away. They allowed a few dispatchers to work and take calls, while keeping the others separate.

It’s not unusual for 9-1-1’s first responders to be in danger themselves, but those working in the dispatch center were typically safe, until “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1.” The episode also put them at its center, as opposed to the emergency personnel responding to calls, and showed how their quick thinking helped them to communicate something was wrong and save themselves. But what made the episode among the series’ best was the way the criminals’ larger plan was revealed slowly.

9 'Buck Begins'

Season 4, Episode 5

In “Buck Begins,” after Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) revealed to Buck (Oliver Stark) that they had an older brother, Daniel, who died of leukemia shortly after Buck was born, Buck was forced to confront his childhood and his strained relationship with their parents and how it contributed to his recklessness as an adult. Buck learned that he was intended to be a bone-marrow done for their brother, but the treatment wasn’t as successful as they’d hope and Daniel relapsed.

“Buck Begins” was a highly anticipated episode which provided great insight into Buck’s character through his past. A young Buck trying one dangerous trick after another was fun to watch, and it was sweet to see the dynamic between him and Maddie as kids, especially as she took on a more maternal role for him. But the episode overall was heartbreaking, as it also explained why Buck’s relationship with his parents was strained and why they seemed to prefer Maddie over him.

8 'Pay It Forward'

Season 6, Episode 18

Multiple car accidents on the freeway caused the overpass to collapse in Season 6 finale “Pay It Forward,” threatening the lives of both civilians and the 118, with many of the first responders suffering from grave injuries, forcing them to help each other in addition to the other victims. First, a car got into an accident with a van, then an exhausted truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading the truck to collide with a pillar and causing the collapse.

“Pay It Forward” was a thrilling way to end Season 6, with an intense emergency that affected almost all the show’s first responders, the kind of major event the show has become known for. Things spiraled out of control quickly, and the nature of the pileup and collapse meant many people were in precarious positions. But Bobby’s situation was the most concerning, given his status in the 118 and the fact that he was separated from the others.

7 'Fight of Flight'

Season 2, Episode 13

In “Fight or Flight,” Maddie was abducted by her ex-husband, Doug, leading the 118 to search for one of their own. First, Buck arrives at Maddie’s apartment to find Chimney (Kenneth Choi) unconscious and bleeding out, and his actions in trying to find Doug and Maddie threaten to get him arrested. Meanwhile, flashbacks showed Maddie’s marriage to Doug, where she lived in fear. Doug was played by Love Hewitt’s husband in real life, Brian Hallisay.

Doug was a menacing villain in “Fight or Flight,” and it was an intense episode overall as Maddie fought to get away from Doug yet again. It was a great episode for both Maddie and Buck, while he struggled with feeling guilty for not being able to protect her and was willing to take matters into his own hands to punish Doug, Hewitt as Maddie delivered one of her best performances of the series.

6 'Desperate Times'

Season 5, Episode 2

In “Desperate Times,” Day 5 of a citywide blackout in the middle of a record-breaking heatwave continued to cause problems for Los Angeles. The 118 continued their search for serial rapist Jeffrey Hudson (Noah Bean), and Athena (Angela Bassett) had security stationed at the homes of his victims but forgot to consider herself, and Hudson kidnapped Harry (Marcanthonee Jon Reis) as revenge against her. Meanwhile, Chimney confides in Hen (Aisha Hinds) about Maddie’s postpartum struggles, and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) struggles with his relationship with Ana (Gabrielle Walsh).

A simple blackout was anything but in “Desperate Times,” and it was an exciting, fast-paced episode from the start. Aside from the danger that posed on its own, the 118 had a lot to deal with, from Hudson to their personal problems. Some of the episode’s best moments came from Athena’s confrontation with Hudson, while Maddie’s exhaustion in caring for a newborn and her guilt over an ultimately harmless accident were heartbreaking but relatable for new parents.

5 '7.1'

Season 2, Episode 2

Multiple firehouses joined forces when a huge earthquake hit Los Angeles in “7.1,” endangering the lives of people trapped in a significantly damaged high-rise hotel, with victims trapped under the rubble as well as high up on the hotel’s upper levels. In the midst of the situation, Maddie was still in training to work as a dispatcher, and Athena, who had been driving on the freeway at the time, dealt with the collapse of an overpass.

“7.1” was a classic large-scale catastrophe for 9-1-1. The earthquake impacting so much of the city meant lots of people needed help, and those in the hotel were in particularly precarious situations. The episode was a great way to showcase the skills of the first responders, especially Athena with her quick thinking, but it was also a great example of their bravery. Despite Bobby telling his crew they didn’t have to enter the hotel if they didn’t want to, they all chose to, putting the needs of others ahead of themselves.

4 'The One That Got Away'

Season 3, Episode 16

In “The One That Got Away,” Buck saved an elderly deaf woman trapped in a fire in an apartment building, and while he was celebrating afterward with a drink, he met Red (Jack McGee), a lonely retired firefighter, and became determined to reunite him with his lost love. And although Buck succeeded in finding her, she had dementia. Meanwhile, when Athena responded to what seemed to be a straightforward accident, she uncovered a more sinister crime.

“The One That Got Away” featured some exciting emergencies, but it was a slower episode overall, and it was all the better for it. The best part of the episode was Buck’s heartfelt encounter with Red. Red’s story—and more importantly, his loneliness—struck a chord with Buck and not only reminded him of his own situation, but represented a future Buck feared. The episode was great insight into Buck’s character, especially his kind heart.

3 'Dosed'

Season 2, Episode 6

In “Dosed,” a reporter focused on the 118 as her first on-air assignment after they responded to a crashed news helicopter, and Bobby (Peter Krause) struggled with what would’ve been his late daughter Brooke’s birthday. Meanwhile, the 118 dealt with the effects of eating fudge given to them by a civilian which was laced with LSD, and they responded to incidents involving an insect-eating contest, a bodybuilding competition, and a woman with a high-heeled shoe stuck in her cheek.

Despite its dramatic emergencies and rescues, especially over-the-top ones, as well as some lighthearted moments from the drugged 118, “Dosed” was largely focused on Bobby. It was an emotional episode for him as it addressed his past and the guilt he still carried in the present. It was emotional for Maddie, too, as her PTSD and anxiety from her past dealing with domestic violence made it difficult for her to enjoy life in her new apartment.

2 'The Searchers'

Season 3, Episode 3

In a continuation of “Sink or Swim,” the team worked to save as many people as possible in the aftermath of the tsunami which struck the Santa Monica Pier, including those injured and stranded on the pier’s Ferris wheel. Buck feared for Christopher’s (Gavin McHugh) safety after he went missing, although he was ultimately found safe, and Athena and the LAPD tried to address any crimes committed as a result of the disaster.

“Sink or Swim” was almost as intense as the previous episode “Sink or Swim.” Buck’s search for Christopher was heartbreaking, and in one of the episode’s most emotional moments, saw Buck sobbing apologetically to Eddie for losing him, making the moment he found that much more satisfying. And while disaster stories are often used to bring people together, 9-1-1’s tsunami did the opposite and helped a married couple stranded on the Ferris realize they were better off apart.

1 'Sink or Swim'

Season 3, Episode 2

In “Sink or Swim,” a huge tsunami hit the Santa Monica Pier with no warning, and Buck and Christopher were among those in danger. When Buck realized what was happening, he tried to warn the others and grabbed Christopher and ran, but the two were separated when the wave struck. Meanwhile, 911 operators were overwhelmed with calls from the scene, and Athena and her daughter assisted with a pileup on the highway.

“Sink or Swim” presented not just a heart-pounding scenario, but it did so with impressive visuals, the scenes of the wave forming were some of the most memorable in the episode, and the tension was palpable as beachgoers scrambled to outrun the wave. The scope of the disaster also presented a number of harrowing emergencies, from those caught on the pier to others impacted by the tsunami in other ways.

