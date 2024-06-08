9-1-1 is the show that brings a lot of drama and tragedy, as its recently wrapped-up seventh season showed. The show is not afraid to go to more intense places, whether it be tragic deaths on calls, or dangerous situations for the main characters. As of this point in the show, three of the main characters have now died and come back to life.

While 9-1-1 has gained a reputation for its devastating and emotional moments, the show can also be very funny at times. From whole themed episodes to silly subplots, as well as the occasional one-liner, the show really knows how to make its viewers laugh (and cry). When the show is not breaking viewers' hearts, it is actually very witty and clever, and often laugh-out-loud funny. These are the 10 funniest episodes of 9-1-1.

10 "Mixed Feelings"

Season 6, Episode 13

Buck dying and coming back to life was pretty heavy... until he hilariously learned that getting struck by lighting caused him to develop math powers. Season 6, Episode 13, "Mixed Feelings" was a very funny episode, with Buck suddenly becoming amazing at math, and, of course, rubbing it in everyone else's faces. Even better, Eddie took Buck to poker night, where the two of them would be able to capitalize on Buck's powers.

Additionally, there was a great subplot where a strange neighbor comes by Maddie and Chimney's house for a visit, only to turn out to be a thief. This episode was a lot of fun, for the goofy criminal investigation of Maddie and Chimney's neighbor, as well as for Buck's mathematic superpowers. Buck's math powers were a fun way to transition away from the otherwise more serious parts of his death and revival arc.

9 "Cursed"

Season 6, Episode 7

9-1-1 sometimes borders on being a soap opera, and Season 6, Episode 7, "Cursed" played on this by having an actual soap opera star, Felisa, be a target of multiple calls. This episode was hilarious, with Felisa starting to believe that her new expensive bracelet was cursed, and some members of the 118 believing this as well.

The show has always played on the supernatural at times, and it was very funny to see the members of the 118 react to the possible curse. Additionally, there was a very silly subplot of Buck constantly facing his own bad luck when trying to schedule an appointment to make his deposit for Connor and Kameron. The curse plot was absolutely hilarious, as was Eddie's stubbornness in insisting that curses were not real.

8 "Future Tense"

Season 4, Episode 3

Season 4 had the overall funniest episodes out of 9-1-1, and one of those was Episode 3, "Future Tense." The entire episode explored the negative aspects of modern technology, from a smart-home-controlled shower that burned a man, to a bank robber who got caught through his rideshare app. The calls in this episode were very funny, and they all stuck to that same theme.

The funniest part of "Future Tense" was Eddie's fear of Hildy, the device that controls the smart home. This led to a horrified Eddie unplugging Christopher's video game while he and Buck were playing. Additionally, Buck and Christopher used this fear to play a prank on Eddie at the end of the episode, where they pretended that Hildy had bought him a coffee maker. It was great to see Eddie be so afraid of a virtual assistant, and to see Buck and Chris feed into this fear.

7 "Full Moon (Creepy AF)"

Season 1, Episode 7

Another episode that played on the supernatural for comedy was Season 1, Episode 7, "Full Moon (Creepy AF.)" The episode had the full moon causing everyone to act strangely, especially on the calls that the 118 dealt with. Some of the funnier calls were a yoga class for expecting mothers, where the 118 helped deliver babies. There was also a guy with a 7-foot tapeworm, that Buck pulled out, to Bobby's horror.

This episode was very funny, because it used the idea of the full moon making people act weird, in order to have some very silly calls. 9-1-1 has always been good at making light of the supernatural, whether that be ghosts, crows, or curses. In this case, the full moon was the center of the supernatural, and it was very fun. The first season of 9-1-1 may not have been on the same level as the rest of the show, but it did have a great blend of comedy and drama. "Full Moon (Creepy AF)" is still on of the show's funniest episodes to this day.

6 "Abandon Ships"

Season 7, Episode 1

9-1-1's seventh season was full of drama and heartbreak, but before that, it had a hilarious start with its first episode, "Abandon Ships." This episode was very sharp with humor. There was Athena's funny therapy session with Frank, and her childhood fear of The Poseidon Adventure, which led to a clever joke about Angela Bassett's Oscar snub.

There was also a funny call where Eddie sweetly used a green Jell-O metaphor to get a woman out of an unfortunate situation, to everyone else's confusion. Additionally, Athena hilariously tried to avoid being alone with Bobby on the cruise, because she was worried that they would have nothing to talk about. This led to Athena doing everything she could to keep the two of them busy, including spending time with Lola and Norman. It was the perfect comedy episode to start off an otherwise serious season.

5 "Treasure Hunt"

Season 4, Episode 12

9-1-1 tends to balance comedy in all of its episodes, but its funniest episodes centered around unusual circumstances. Season 4, Episode 12, "Treasure Hunt" showed the 118 responding to calls where people got injured while competing in a treasure hunt left by a dead author, Hollis Harcourt. The calls were very funny, but even funnier was how the main characters got into it as well, with many planning to find the treasure.

The whole treasure hunt was very funny, with some of the members of the 118 turning on each other. Additionally, there were the amazing reveals that Hollis Harcourt had actually faked his death, and that Hollis' assistant stole the prize money and fled the country. 9-1-1 always does these types of special quest episodes well, and it was a lot of fun to see the main characters all get brought into a Knives Out style plot line.

4 "There Goes the Neighborhood"

Season 4, Episode 7

Season 4, Episode 7, "There Goes the Neighborhood" was absolutely hilarious, mainly for the introduction of Michael's peculiar new hobby of spying on his neighbors with a telescope. When Athena enlisted Bobby to help Michael, Bobby ended up getting involved in the spying, and helping Michael to investigate his suspicious neighbor.

This episode was extremely funny, with Michael and Bobby serving as the ultimate comedic duo, especially when they dragged David into it as well. Through spying with the telescope and rifling through the dumpsters, they learned that Michael's neighbor was running an illegal plastic surgery business. Michael and Bobby were especially hilarious this episode, because they played off of each other very well, and fed into each other's ideas about what was going on across the building.

3 "Dosed"

Season 2, Episode 6

Season 2, Episode 6, "Dosed" saw the entire 118 except for Chimney getting drugged with LSD brownies. This led to a hilarious episode, with Bobby, Hen, Buck, and Eddie all acting high. Some of the highlights were Buck and Eddie musing about seeing the pollen in the air, and acting alarmed by the "tiny ladies" at the children's beauty pageant.

It was very funny that an older woman had drugged the 118 as a thank you for them taking care of her. Additionally, seeing the members of the 118 high was an absolute delight, especially with them acting like kids and Athena acting like their parents while they treated the beauty pageant moms. The first responders of 9-1-1 always take their jobs very seriously, so it was absolutely hilarious to watch Bobby, Hen, Buck, and Eddie be high at work.

2 "Ocean's 9-1-1"

Season 2, Episode 15

9-1-1 did a great homage to Ocean's Eleven with Season 2, Episode 15, "Ocean's 9-1-1." After a medical emergency took place in a locked bank vault that also led to Hen getting infected, the 118 had to break into the vault, using Michael's help. This was not the end for them, and they then all had to be investigated by detectives after the money was stolen.

This episode was very funny, because of its playful parody, and how it played on typical heist movie tropes. Additionally, the framing of the interviews with the detectives was very funny. It was really entertaining to see the 118 get roped into the investigation as they had to figure out what happened to the money, and to see how they all reacted to becoming suspects in the investigation.

1 "Jinx"

Season 4, Episode 6

Season 4, Episode 6, "Jinx" introduced the 118's superstition: that if anyone says that things are quiet in the firehouse, they will be cursed. Sure enough, after poor Ravi made that error, the 118 dealt with nonstop calls that were all particularly strange, such as a man who taped himself to a billboard in order to get more attention for his rap career.

This made for a very funny episode, with all the silly disasters, and the 118 all believing in the jinx. The highlight of the episode was definitely when the 118 treated a group of clowns and got exposed to helium. This led to Bobby, Hen, and Chimney hilariously speaking in high-pitched voices, as Buck and Eddie struggled to remain professional. It was also a lot of fun to see Ravi brought more into the group, as the rest of the 118 gave him grief this episode for unleashing the jinx.

