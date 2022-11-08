From the very beginning, 9-1-1 has given the fans much to talk about with episodes that put the main characters at risk and make them confront some of their biggest fears. That is why viewers keep tuning in week after week to get more of the loss and chaos in high stakes episodes. The show knows exactly how to make fans nervous.

With fires (obviously), car accidents, crazy suspects, and abusive ex-husbands, 9-1-1 brings to the screen some of the most emotional storylines on TV. The 118, however, is able to overcome every challenge as a family, bringing joy to the fans after tremendous tragedies.

Chimney and The Rebar

Right off the gate 9-1-1 offered one of the most emotional episodes during its first season. On “Next of Kin,” the viewers have to deal with two incredibly sad storylines. Although one affects Athena (Angela Bassett) with her daughter’s attempted suicide, the other affects the entire firehouse as Chimney (Kenneth Choi), who has the best relationship on the show with Hen (Aisha Hinds), is in a car accident.

It is rare that a TV show presents such a big tragedy mere episodes after its premiere, but 9-1-1 didn’t hold back. Chimney’s accident ends up with a rebar going through his head, scaring the characters and viewers for his life. However, Bobby (Peter Krause) finds Chimney conscious and that gives everyone hope that the character will make it.

Bobby and The Past

If Chimney’s accident wasn’t enough to make the first season of 9-1-1 an emotional one, episode five was the one to seal the deal. As the Captain of the 118, everyone looks up to Bobby and finds inspiration and encouragement in everything he says and does. However, for a while nobody knew the secrets he was carrying.

During “Point of Origin,” it is revealed that Bobby’s alcoholism brought upon him the biggest tragedy of his life. After a fire that he accidentally caused, his wife and children died. This gives a better understanding of who Bobby is and why he acts the way he does.

Maddie and The Abusive Ex-Husband

After Abby Clark (Connie Britton) left the dispatch center, it was hard for fans to picture another dispatcher they would love just as much. However, Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) immediately changed this, becoming a fan-favorite character. The fans’ love comes from getting to know the character and learning more about her past.

Her past sadly included an abusive ex-husband she was running away from. He catches up to Maddie during Season 2, Episode 13 in an extremely emotional episode. Maddie fights for her life and ends up defeating her abuser in a violent battle.

Buck and The Accident

Season 2 of 9-1-1 wasn’t an easy one for the Buckley siblings. After Maddie’s near-death encounter with her ex-husband, it is Buck’s (Oliver Stark) time to have his own face-to-face moment with death. “This Life We Choose” puts everyone at risk after a bomb goes off. However, Buck is the one affected the most with his leg being trapped under the firetruck.

This incident led to one of Buck’s biggest storylines when his health is affected after the accident, and he hires a lawyer. The legal battle led to Buck rethinking his life and priorities in an internalized battle not knowing what to do next. However, his character’s growth led to a new storyline with exciting potential.

Abby and The Train

After the accident, surgeries, and blood problems, Buck goes back to work not knowing he will soon have to face another challenging moment. During Season 3, Episode 17, Buckley comes face-to-face with the woman he fell in love with on Season 1: Abby Clark. This time around, he has to work to get her and everyone on the train home safely.

The train accident is one of the biggest accidents the 118 has to attend to, and it brings a lot of emotions with it. For Buck, it is Abby’s return and the realization that she has moved on with her life without him even knowing she was back in the country.

Athena and The Attack

Athena Grant became one of the most beloved characters on 9-1-1 from the very beginning. Bassett brings the character to life with wit, sass, and a lot of love, making the fans cheer for her in every episode.

While Buck had to face an old love, Athena had to face an extremely dangerous suspect who brought her close to death. As she is chasing down the assailant, he attacks her, bringing to the screen one of the most violent scenes on 9-1-1. Lucky for the fans, Athena survives the attack, but is left dealing with the aftermath.

Eddie and The Bullet

On more than one occasion, 9-1-1 has combined the cases with the personal life of the firefighters, giving fans a better look into the lives of the characters they love. Many times, this means the characters’ lives will be in danger. So was the case for Eddie (Ryan Anthony Guzman) on Season 4, Episode 14.

After a suspect begins targeting firefighters, Eddie is shot in the middle of the street by a sniper. If this wasn’t nerve-wracking enough for the fans, the shooting happens during the season finale, leaving everyone wanting to know more. Although Eddie is back at the firehouse on Season 6, he took time away working at the dispatch center as he emotionally recovered from what happened.

Harry and The Kidnap

After Athena’s attack, the suspect goes to prison but runs away in the middle of his trial. Because he won’t stop until he gets his revenge, he targets Athena’s family, going against what he knows will hurt her the most. That is when he kidnaps her son Harry (Marcanthonee Reis).

At the very beginning of Season 5, Athena has to relive the pain from her attack while simultaneously looking for her son. Of course, she doesn’t do this alone as the 118 became her family the moment she married Bobby. Luckily, Harry is found unharmed.

May and The Fire

Season 2 of 9-1-1 was hard for the Buckley siblings, and Season 5 was hard for the Grant siblings. After Harry’s kidnap, fans continue to suffer as May (Corinne Massiah) finds herself trapped in the dispatch center fire. Throughout the episode, viewers are able to see how strong and resilient this character is.

Like her mother, May is always fighting for what is right and to protect those she loves. That is exactly why she got a job at the dispatch center after her mom’s attack. This incident allowed her to grow as a person and become one of the most well-rounded characters on the show.

Hen and The Explosion

9-1-1 has done great with representation and diversity in their storylines. One of those stories is the love between Hen and Karen (Tracie Thoms) who have overcome many challenges to lead the lives they now do. As mothers and wives, they have learned to face obstacles together, showing fans a queer love story that makes them feel seen and appreciated.

However, during Season 6, Episode 6, they face one of the biggest challenges of their lives as Karen’s life is at risk following an explosion in the lab she works at. Hen feels hopeless because she cannot be part of the 118 and has to watch as her friends bring her wife back to her. It is an emotional episode that luckily has a happy ending.

