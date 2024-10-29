The untitled 9-1-1 series Ryan Murphy revealed they were working on for ABC is reportedly looking to take place in the 50th state. According to Deadline, Hawai'i has emerged as the top location for the new series in the 9-1-1 universe, contrary to what was thought to be the next city, Las Vegas. The series is pending greenlight, but with Murphy's current roster at ABC, the prospects look good. If it happens, the untitled series will be the third, following 9-1-1 set in Los Angeles and 9-1-1: Lone Star set in Austin.

The state's allure is apparent with its tropical setting, sandy beaches, and culture. The series would join several other Hawai'i-set shows, including Rescue: HI-Surf, Gilligan's Island, both Hawai'i Five-O's, Magnum P.I., Lost, and NCIS: Hawai'i. But even with this promise of a great location, some anticipated problems could come with producing the show in Hawai'i, chief of them being high production costs.

How Hawai'i Might Affect the New '9-1-1' Spin-Off

Every passing TV season finds budgets for new and ongoing shows being reduced as the industry tries to keep up with changing times. First responder dramas are some of the most expensive, and the 9-1-1 shows are even more costly. The shows feature high-end concepts paired with famous stars and excellent production quality. This was the prime reason 9-1-1: Lone Star was cancelled, as the network couldn't afford it. Fox replaced it with Rescue: HI-Surf, which is cheaper to produce because it doesn't feature well-known names like Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe. CBS also cancelled NCIS: Hawai'i after three seasons for similar reasons.

ABC might be able to circumnavigate these challenges by hiring less expensive actors or toning down the production quality, but that might make the new show feel different from the 9-1-1 shows that viewers know and love. Meanwhile, 9-1-1 continues on ABC, with Season 8 airing on Thursdays at 8 PM ET. The fifth and final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox on Mondays. While the latter might be ending, there are talks of developing a spin-off to launch in the 2025/2026 TV season, but nothing is official yet.

