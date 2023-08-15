9-1-1: Lone Star is known for its chaotic emergencies and sometimes more chaotic first responders. The squad comes from wildly different backgrounds, but still always manage to come together. IMDb's users have ranked each episode so far.

Many episodes focus on significant moments for members of the 126. Other episodes focus on individual characters and their relationships. Each story furthers this team as they navigate difficult emergencies as well as their own personal crises.

10 "Abandoned"

Season 4, Episode 4 (2023)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Throughout the beginning of the fourth season, Owen (Rob Lowe) is tasked by the FBI to infiltrate a racist biker gang. He and Sergeant O'Brien (Neal McDonough) had to team up to bring this group down. TK (Ronen Rubinstein) also had to search for Carlos (Rafael Silva) who was being held hostage.

RELATED: The 7 Best Relationships in the '9-1-1' Universe, Ranked

The fact that this episode features Owen in a new setting adds a new dimension to this character. Owen Strand is one of Rob Lowe's most chaotic roles and this episode demonstrates this. Watching Owen involve himself in a situation that was never his problem is a frankly hilarious way to get to know his character more.

9 "In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2022)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

This episode follows TK as he confronts his grief after losing his mother Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein). His father accompanies him as he returns to New York. Along the way, they have to navigate an emergency on the plane while they are both off the clock.

What makes this episode so compelling is its emotional depth. Though Gwyn may have played a relatively minor role in the series overall, her impact is clear here. This episode also adds further context to TK as a character, and further fleshes out his sobriety journey which makes him that much more relatable.

8 "Bad Call"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2021)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.4/40

This episode features the 126 responding to multiple seemingly unconnected emergencies involving a pregnant patient and a massive fire. Gwyn and Owen face a crossroads in their reconnection. The fates of Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) also hang in the balance.

RELATED: The 25 Best TV Dramas of All Time, Ranked

In many ways, what makes this winter finale episode so shocking is its ending. The ending comes as a shock because two of the team's most beloved characters are presumed to be in trouble. While the emergencies are dramatic enough, the set-up for Grace and Judd's story is heart-stopping.

7 "Donors"

Season 4, Episode 15 (2023)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

The story here follows Grace as she gets caught up in an organ trafficking ring after taking a call from a victim. The team has to jump into action to support her as she takes matters into her own hands. She doesn't let the fact that she isn't taken seriously by the powers at be derail her in any way.

Grace is among the best dispatchers in this 9-1-1 universe and it's always great to see her in action outside the call center. Watching her save the day makes this episode so easy to get lost in. Grace's massive heart makes her exactly what this case needs.

6 "Road Kill"

Season 4, Episode 9 (2023)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

Marjan (Natacha Karam) is on her way back to the 126. On the way, however, she needs to confront an abusive man bent on seeking revenge against her. She becomes her own hero while her team rushes to help her in her hour of need.

RELATED: 11 TV Characters Who Underwent Drastic Personality Changes

Marjan has always been one of this series' most dynamic characters. Watching her get the spotlight is proof that this character needs it more often. The fact that this story adds additional context to how Marjan came to be where she is makes her that much more endearing.

5 "One Day"

Season 2, Episode 13 (2021)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score:8.5/10

This episode follows Tommy (Gina Torres) in the aftermath of a devastating personal crisis. In addition to reflecting on how this tragedy will impact her, she also has to accept love and support from those closest to her. She manages to show up for herself and her family.

Suits alum Torres is at her best on this episode. Even at this character's worst moment, her empathy and kindness shines through every moment she's on-screen. This episode establishes an entirely new path for this character, which is heartbreaking.

4 "Best of Men"

Season 4, Episode 17 (2023)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

The first part of a two-part season finale, this story spotlights the lead-up to TK and Carlos' wedding. Carlos' father attempts to recruit him to the Texas Rangers, to Carlos' objections. Owen also has to deal with the ramifications of his brother's health condition.

RELATED: The 15 Best Anthology TV Series Everyone Should See, According to Reddit

This episode is poignant because it brings up a frank discussion of the legacy of the Texas Rangers as an organization. It also spotlights the challenges that have always existed in these family dynamics. The explosive and devastating final moments are heartbreaking and have massive ramifications going forward.

3 "Saving Grace"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2021)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Grace and Judd's fate is in the balance after a car accident. While they are rescued and treated, the story flashes back to how they met and how their love story has developed over the years. The team has to rally around both of them as they face their own emergency.

This episode is one of the best of the series because of its steadfast focus on Grace and Judd as characters. The additional depth that this episode adds to these characters makes them more lovable. The episode also begins these two on a whole new journey as they prepare to add a baby to their family which adds a layer of sweetness to the story.

2 "The Big Heat"

Season 2, Episode 12 (2021)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Owen remains a prime suspect in an arson investigation and has to work with his team to clear his name. The story here also features TK and Carlos in a precarious situation as the real arsonist hits close to home. This is also the beginning of Tommy's family tragedy.

Watching TK and Carlos in danger is dramatic enough. However, watching them have to rescue themselves in the face of danger is a reminder of how actually talented they both are as professionals. Watching them work together in a crisis also adds another layer to their already compelling relationship.

1 "In Sickness and in Health"

Season 4, Episode 18 (2023)

Photo Courtesy of Fox.

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

TK and Carlos prepare to get married in the wake of the loss of Carlos' father. The 126 rallies around them as they prepare to start their new life together. Along the way, Owen needs to navigate a family crisis of his own in light of his brother's heartbreaking situation.

So much of this episode feels like a crossroads for many members of this team. Judd's new beginning caring for his son is bittersweet in that it sees him away from the 126 but also gives him a chance to shine as a father. Ultimately, the fact that this episode features TK and Carlos finally getting married after everything they've been through is reason enough to consider it among the series' best episodes.

NEXT: 9-1-1: Lone Star Characters, Ranked By Likability