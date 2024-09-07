Like millions of 9-1-1: Lone Star fans, Gina Torres is feeling sad about the show's cancelation. The Suits and Pearson star talked to People Magazine about the untimely end of the first responder drama series, where she plays Captain Tommy Vega. "Nobody wants that," she said of the series ending. "Nobody wants to hear that their show got canceled," added Torres on the circumstances. "It's sad," she continued, revealing her emotions about the show she's been on since Season 2. "Nothing's going to last forever, but you just hope it lasts a little longer."

Despite joining the continuing show, Torres and the rest of the cast members become quick friends. Torres said she had become "great friends" with her castmates, and even though she won't see them on set, she plans to "continue to see them, just not in the same capacity." "Everybody was just so lovely and so supportive and kind and really just to be their best in any given moment in time. So I take that with me," she said, speaking of her time with the cast.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Ends After 5 Seasons

Torres joined the show in Season 2, replacing Liv Tyler's character. Tommy has grown throughout the years, going through some very traumatic things, like losing her husband. However, she has emerged from the other side and even begun dating. Torres appreciated playing such a strong character. "We got to see her during times that were not necessarily at her best, which is also great," she said of Tommy. "She had lots to work through." In Season 5, Tommy decides to jump into the deep end of her relationship with Pastor Trevor (D.B. Woodside), but it's not that easy like anything else.

Fox announced that 9-1-1: Lone Star would end with the upcoming season, ending months of speculation. With a few cast members departing early and others looking for their next projects, there seems to be no avenue for the show to return, even on another network. The final season promises to be one for the books with a multi-episode emergency that unfolds in stages, putting the lives of everyone in the vicinity at risk.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 will explore several arcs, including the future of the firehouse, Carlos and TK's marriage in the wake of Gabriel's suspicious death, Matteo and Nancy's relationship, and Captain Strand losing his brother.

The 12-episode final season premieres on September 23 on Fox at 8 pm ET. Past seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

