9-1-1: Lone Star returns for a bitter-sweet Season 5. The upcoming season reunites viewers with favorite characters from the 126. However, this will be the last reunion since the show is set to conclude with the upcoming fifth season. While the news did not come as a surprise to cast members, with that possibility having floated around for several months, it is no less sad. Rafael Silva has brought Carlos Reyes to life since the show's inception, and with the end in sight, he said his goodbyes on Instagram. Silva posted a farewell message, reflecting on what the show has meant to him in the five seasons he's been on it.

"A chapter has ended and I all can feel is gratitude. Lone Star has been a blessing in my life. In summary, it has taught me I am all I need to simply Be,[sic]" he began in the Instagram post, opening up on his most significant takeaway from the show. "To Ryan [Murphy], Tim [Minear], Rashad [Raisani], our brilliant writers, undeniably dedicated crew, my irreplaceably talented cast mates (friends), thank you for allowing me to be me," the actor continued, thanking the creative force behind the show. Murphy executive produced the show, expanding the 9-1-1 universe. Minear has served as the showrunner and writer for several seasons, while Raisani took over from Minear when the latter moved to showrun the flagship series.

"To the fans, I love you so incredibly much," Rafael said, thanking the fans who have been a great force that has driven the show forward all these years. "Thank you God for putting challenges in my life so I can learn. And thank you, God, for teaching me what true love feels like. And lastly, thank you, Carlos. Texas Ranger Carlos Reyes awaits you Monday, September 23rd, 2024 at 8P on Fox," Silva concluded.

Carlos' Story on '9-1-1: Lone Star.'

The character was Silva's first series regular character on television and fans fell in love with him from the moment he first appeared on the screen. Carlos debuted in the series premiere when the newly moved TK hooked up with him and later met on the field, learning that he's a cop. Despite TK's attempts to push Carlos away, he won TK's heart, and the couple went through the typical relationship journey. They got married at the end of Season 4. Carlos had a fraught relationship with his dad. As a closeted gay man, Carlos and his dad never connected until later in their lives. They began a relationship that was cut short when Carlos' father was murdered.

Season 5 finds Carlos balancing his marriage duties with work. He joins the Texas Rangers to pursue the truth about his father's death. Carlos gets a new work partner in the upcoming season while TK's younger half-brother comes into his life, affecting both their lives.

Texas Ranger Carlos Reyes awaits you on Monday, September 23rd, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Fox when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for its fifth and final season. Catch up on Hulu in the US.

