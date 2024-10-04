Carlos (Rafael Silva) might still be a long way from being a dad, let alone a teenage girl's dad, but he has an opportunity to put some practice into it. With Tommy (Gina Torres) and the 126 dealing with the toxic cloud of death that threatens Austin, Carlos is handed babysitting duties. A sneak peek into 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 3, "CL2," courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, finds Carlos arriving at Tommy's house to find a house full of surprises. While this is not the first time watching Tommy's daughters, the family has grown with the addition of Pastor Trevor (D.B. Woodside) and his daughter Melody (Bella Blanding).

"Hey, Vee?" Carlos greets the teen girl, who opens the door when he arrives. However, Tommy's daughters are identical twins; most people can't tell them apart. "No. You're Izzy, are you?" he takes a second crack at it, and this time, he's right because it's one or the other. Carlos reintroduces himself to the girls, who have grown since the last time he babysat them. "There's nothing to worry about, but your mom is going to be stuck at work for a little while longer," Carlos tells the girls when the actual Vee joins them.

Carlos and Revered Trevor Parks Babysit In '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5.

By his understanding, Carlos expects the girls to be alone. He is surprised to learn that Reverend Parks is in the house, and Trevor greets Carlos. They don't know each other that well, having met for the first time on Carlos' wedding day. Trevor introduces Carlos to Melody. "Hi! You're fine!" Melody blurts out, flirting with Carlos, who is shocked for the third time. The twins giggle in the background. A "Thank you!" is all Carlos can muster in response.

"Sorry, Trevor, I didn't realize you guys were here. I think Tommy might have double-booked us." Carlos tries to unravel the situation. Trevor sends the girls to do homework. He reveals that Tommy doesn't know he's with the girls since they haven't been speaking following the proposal that didn't go well. "I knew the girls would need someone to watch them, so I came. Which, technically, I suppose you can say is trespassing," Trevor says. The cop in Carlos jumps out. "Technically, it's a kidnapping," he tells the reverend. The men make a deal and agree to stay until Tommy returns.

But with the chlorine gas cloud terrorizing the 126, will she make it home? Will Carlos' husband survive another life-threatening situation? Find out when 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 3, "CL2," airs on Fox on Monday, October 7 at 8 p.m. Watch the sneak peek in the YouTube video embedded above.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5 Main Genre Drama

