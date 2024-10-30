The man who raised TK has been brought up several times throughout 9-1-1: Lone Star's five seasons, but viewers will meet him in the flesh in the final season. TV Insider reveals that Henry Ian Cusick (Lost, The 100, Scandal) has been cast as Enzo, TK's stepfather. Ian Cusick is set to debut in Episode 7, airing on November 11. The character is described as "impossibly handsome, cosmopolitan, cultured, wealthy, and suave.” He visits TK on his 30th birthday and catches Owen by surprise for several reasons, but who's willing to bet it's the handsome part? The outlet unveiled first-look images that show Enzo accompanied by Jonah, TK's stepbrother, and the two guests meeting TK's husband, Carlos.

This visit has a deeper meaning and is not just a birthday celebration as it might initially present. The season's description teased that "on his 30th birthday, T.K. gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ lives forever." The logline for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 7 "Kiddos" teases this surprise and other arcs for the episode.

TK gets a huge surprise on his 30th birthday when his stepdad Enzo (guest star Henry Ian Cusick) arrives in Austin along with TK’s young half-brother Jonah; Owen’s resentment of Enzo turns physical; Tommy is determined to push through her latest crisis; Wyatt attempts to talk-down a suicidal caller and the 126 must perform a dangerous surgery in the field after a man is impaled in a tree in.

Henry Ian Cusick Joins '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5.

Showrunner Rashid Raisani talked about casting Ian Cusick for the role. "Landing Henry Ian Cusick to play Enzo was easily one of the greatest casting ‘gets’ in Lone Star history. His charm and soul make him the perfect stepfather to TK, and his star power and vicious comedic timing make him the perfect foil for Owen Strand. My only regret is that we don’t have more seasons to watch this incredible actor explore this game-changing character," he said.

Enzo's visit unearths some things from the past and will force Owen to confront his behavior after 9/11 and how it affected TK. "It’s gonna force Owen to acknowledge, kind of going back to his past as T.K.’s father and the years that he was absent, that some damage was done to T.K. and that Enzo had a lot to say about what kind of person T.K. would become. So there’s a lot of reckoning about the past that’s gonna come through with his character," Raisani teased.

Guest stars for the episode include Ian Cusick as Enzo, Theodore & Vincent Simard as Jonah, Eugene Byrd as Will, Serenity Grace Russell as Rory, Hina Khan as Isla, Christine Weatherup as Dr. Dawn Collins and Iris Liu as Sofia.

Watch "Kiddos" on Fox on Monday, November 11, at 8 p.m. Catch up on Hulu.

