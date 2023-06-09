9-1-1: Lone Star is known for it's thrilling action and often uneven storytelling. This series features a top-notch ensemble that has so much potential. There is something likable about each of these characters.

Some characters, like Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) completely take over the spotlight and get less likable over time. Others, like Grace (Sierra McLain) are endearing every moment they're on-screen. It's a shame that many of the series' most likable characters don't get the focus they deserve.

10 Owen Strand

Owen Strand is the leader of the 126, and was charged with building this squad from scratch. After surviving cancer that was caused by him being a first responder on 9/11, this job is his second chance. He never misses a chance for misguided romances when he's on or off the clock.

What makes Owen so unlikable are the choices that he makes. His stunning lack of self-awareness often completely derails any character development he could have. While some of his choices lead to hilarious shenanigans, they just as often lead to nothing at all.

9 "TK" Strand

TK (Ronen Rubinstein) is Owen's son. He's a paramedic and is based out of his father's fire house. TK has an opioid addiction, and continues on the road to recovery.

TK's relationship with Carlos (Rafael Silva) is what grounds him as a character. Sometimes, he's too much like his father for his own good. Like his father, he often gets in his own way and hides what makes him likable.

8 Carlos Reyes

Carlos is the only cop featured on 9-1-1: Lone Star. He's an officer with the Austin Police Department, and he's working on being promoted to Detective. He and TK get married at the end of Season 4.

Like TK, Carlos' relationship is what keeps this character interesting. Carlos has a dynamic personality, which comes out throughout the series. Unfortunately, it's difficult to really get to know this character as he isn't around the 126 often enough.

7 Mateo Chavez

Mateo Chavez (Julian Works) is a firefighter with the 126. He's severely dyslexic, and struggled during firefighter training. He's also a DREAM-er. If he doesn't keep his job, he faces deportation.

Mateo is so sweet, and tries so hard to keep up with the rest of his team. His relationship with Nancy (Brianna Baker) adds a layer of emotional depth to this character. It's a shame that this sweet and chaotic character doesn't get more screen time.

6 Nancy Gillian

Nancy is a paramedic with the 126. She's often in a supporting role in the midst of the chaotic emergencies the team faces. Her dependability makes her a standout on the team. She's dating Mateo, and their height difference alone makes them an endearing couple.

While Nancy is often in the background of the ensemble, when she's allowed to, she shines. She does her job so well, and can always be counted on to protect her patients and her team. Her reliability and heart make her likable.

5 Judd Ryder

Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) is one of the most seasoned firefighters with the 126. He is the only survivor of the disaster that decimated his former fire house. His marriage to Grace is what adds another layer to this surprisingly emotionally complex character.

Judd's quiet leadership is what makes him so likable. He's someone his colleagues can confide in without judgment. Whenever Owen is out causing chaos, Judd provides the leadership that the team needs.

4 Paul Strickland

Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith) is an integral part of the 126 as both a firefighter and a paramedic. He is chosen by Owen to be a part of the team because of his threat assessment skills. He is a trans man.

What makes Paul one of the most likable characters on this series is his humor. His gift for threat assessment makes him a protector. In addition to being a team player, he's also unflappable in the face of wild emergencies.

3 Tommy Vega

Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) is the 126's paramedic captain. She re-entered the workforce after an almost 10-year absence to support her family. She always puts her patients first. She has been working through the grief of losing her husband unexpectedly.

What makes Tommy so likable is her calm, steadying leadership. She always backs up her team and isn't afraid to go against protocol in the name of patient care. She sets an example for the entire team to follow.

2 Grace Ryder

Grace is a 9-1-1 operator who often dispatches the 126 to emergencies around Austin. She's married to Judd, and they have an adorable baby together. She's also welcomed Judd's son Wyatt from a previous relationship into her home.

Grace is simply a gem of a human being. Her kindness shines through in every 9-1-1 call she takes. She's also incredibly wise, and always has a comforting shoulder for friends and family to cry on. She is who everyone wants to answer the phone in the middle of a crisis.

1 Marjan Marwani

Marjan (Natacha Karam) is a social media-savvy firefighter who never says no to an adventure. She doesn't hesitate to use her Instagram fame for good. She's also a devout Muslim and always strives to represent her faith in everything she does.

Marjan is so likable because she's fun and relatable. She harnesses her thrill-seeking to help her community and colleagues. The fact that she becomes a first responder after being involved in a tragic accident as a child gives this character an emotional layer that makes her that much easier to appreciate.

