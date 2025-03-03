The 9-1-1 universe has a reputation for its wild and wacky rescues and emergency situations. But beneath all the chaos and carnage of the day-to-day lives of the 911 dispatchers and first responders are endless heart, soul, and impactful stories with some undeniably likable characters. They may be downright unbelievable at times, but there's one thing these shows have always done better than some: connecting with their viewers on an emotionally impactful level.

Both of these shows have grown a loyal following throughout the years, but while 9-1-1 continues its run after its move to ABC, its southern sister show has sadly come to an end after five years. Culminating on February 3rd of this year, fans bid farewell to 9-1-1: Lone Star after half a decade of dramatic rescues in Texas. Both 9-1-1 and Lone Star are experts at emotional weight, but there have been times when the youngest of the two shows has hit extremely hard. The show's characters make it incredibly easy to feel for them, and it's easy to get attached. But atop the character connection comes some genuinely heartbreaking emergencies that have left viewers reeling. These ten episodes contain some of the most emotional and heartwrenching moments from 9-1-1: Lone Star's five-year run on Fox.

10 "Homecoming"

Season 5, Episode 12 (2025)

Image via FOX

The finale of any TV show, especially one with a following as strong as 9-1-1: Lone Star, is never an easy episode to get through. Whether it turns out to be a terrible ending or it culminated the series in a way that couldn't be improved, sitting down to watch one last adventure with characters you've come to love is a bittersweet task.

9-1-1: Lone Star's final episode aired on February 3rd, and it ended with everyone alive, somewhat well, and moving on with life after the 126 as we, the audience, had come to know. Taking it back to their iconic larger-than-life disaster to end the series, an asteroid collided with Earth, and after a threat to multiple favorite lives, this beloved series came to an end. It could have ended on a much sadder note, and some feel it could've ended in a better fashion, but seeing it go after five years is emotional enough on its own.

9 "Austin, We Have A Problem"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2020)

Image via Fox

Sometimes throughout this show, a rescue or emergency would linger with audiences long after the 126 had left the scene. The previous couple of episodes had already been memorable in their own right, but when "Austin, We Have A Problem" hit TV screens, it took it to a whole new emotional level, all from just one moment.

When a solar storm hits Austin, chaos erupts. A minibus crashes, and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) are on hand to help; if there's one thing this show is good at, it's choosing the perfect music for emotionally enhancing a scene. This moment was perfection, but adding to the emotion even more was a 911 call between Grace (Sierra McClain) and a man stuck on the International Space Station, having taken the direct force of the storm. Audiences have to watch and listen to this father say goodbye to his wife and young daughter, who has no idea what's happening, via the 911 call, and it is absolutely devastating.

8 "Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2020)