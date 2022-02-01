9-1-1: Lone Star, a spinoff of Fox’s 9-1-1, follows a dedicated group of first responders (namely, firefighters) in Austin, Texas, as they respond to wild, emotional, and/or unfathomable calls from citizens that need their expertise. Led by Rob Lowe as Captain Owen Strand of the 126, the series has recently kicked off Season 3 with a major ice storm hitting Texas and cutting our characters off from each other and the rest of the world. But, before settling in to see how the broken 126 comes together to help with the crisis, let’s look back at the first two seasons of Lone Star and the seven essential episodes to watch for the first time, or to catch up.

“Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

The first episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star is mandatory viewing as it is our introduction to this world, one much different from the original 9-1-1. It's also our introduction to most of the characters that we are following in Season 3.The series certainly starts out with a bang when Judd (Jim Parrack) and his firefighter brothers from the 126 are responding to an active warehouse fire. After working the scene for several minutes, they learn that there is an accelerant in the building. Unfortunately, the information comes too late, and an explosion takes out the entire department — aside from Judd. After a slight flash-forward, in comes Owen Strand: a prominent firefighter from New York City that was on the ground during the 9/11 attacks. He is offered the position of captain of the 126, an offer he's reluctant to accept. However, he does, and begins rebuilding the firehouse and the team from the ground up. Since he's just learned he has cancer and his son and fellow firefighter, TK (Ronen Rubinstein) has overdosed, it’s a fresh start for both of them. In the pilot episode, real care is put into introducing each of the characters who will call the 126 their home. Every one of the main characters is so strong in who they are, and it's exciting to see the potential of what’s to come. Plus, the gripping mystery of Michelle Blake (Liv Tyler) and her missing sister is also introduced in the pilot episode.

"Friends Like These" (Season 1, Episode 6)

This episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 is a vital watch for several reasons. To start, it’s one of the far too few showings of the familial nature between the members of the 126. After failing many times before, Mateo (Julian Works) is given his last chance to pass the academy test and become a real firefighter. But, because of his severe dyslexia, he needs to learn the information a different way, and Marjan (Natacha Karam) and the others join in to record study sessions and spontaneously quiz him to help him prepare. This episode is a wonderful depiction of how closely bonded these characters are. It is also a powerful demonstration of how intense a paramedic's job can be. To save the life of a driver pinned underneath a semi truck, Michelle breaks the rules and does a field transfusion. It’s dramatic moments like this that make for powerful television, and show how dedicated these characters are to their roles as first responders.

Lastly, this is also the beginning of an ongoing rivalry between Owen and another member of the Fire Department, Former Captain of the 126: Billy Tyson (Billy Burke). Billy is filled with bitterness over Owen getting the job. Billy was out recovering from thyroid cancer when the previous team died on that fateful call, so there’s a fair amount of guilt mixed in with his bitterness. It may not be the strongest story or dynamic in the series, but Season 3 events are influenced by the petty competition between Owen and Billy.

“Austin, We Have A Problem” (Season 1, Episode 10)

In the first season finale of Lone Star, a massive solar storm hits Austin causing chaos, like malfunctioning stoplights that in turn cause numerous vehicle accidents and 9-1-1 call interruptions. After nearly dying (again) and questioning his future, TK is at the scene when a bus flips over and begins filling with water while simultaneously being on fire. Given his wonderment about his life and his role as a firefighter, seeing TK immediately jump into action without a team behind him or any equipment, and with a healing gunshot wound, is powerful. His dedication to saving the driver, doing everything in his power to keep her alive and being tormented by the fact that he couldn’t do it by himself, really showed why TK is a fantastic first responder, despite his original intention of taking the job to be closer to his absentee father.

Meanwhile, after a season of discoveries, Michelle finally finds her sister, Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca) — living with severe schizophrenia in a homeless camp. The reunion happens in such an unexpected manner, and, given that this is Michelle’s final episode (for now, as Tyler left the show due to the pandemic and safety concerns over her transatlantic commute), it’s the perfect ending for Michelle. Reunited with her sister, Michelle and her mother get on the same page on how to care for Iris in a loving way that will eventually hopefully bring her home.

However, the most powerful part of the season finale — and the entire series, frankly — is the call that dispatcher Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain) takes from an astronaut dying from radiation poisoning after the solar storm. The man’s call home to his wife and his daughter in his final moments is brutal, but it’s McClain’s performance that really sells it. Grace is obviously distressed over what’s happening on her line, and it helps heighten the emotions of the call. This singular sequence shows the potential of what Lone Star can be.

“Saving Grace” (Season 2, Episode 9)

“Saving Grace” is a powerful episode, flashing back in time to show how Judd came to be the man he is today and how his relationship with Grace began, all as Judd and Grace are trapped in their sinking truck after being run off of the road during a storm. Of the relationships on the show, this is unarguably the most solid, so it’s beautiful to see how connected these two are and what a perfect match they are. For Judd, this episode depicts the tragic incident of his past where recklessness caused his friend to die, and how that impacted every one of his decisions after. He held himself responsible as the 12-year-old driver, and his friend’s mother held him responsible, too. Still, Judd tried to turn things around, eventually running into his friend’s mother again and then working to earn her forgiveness by helping to fix her rundown home. Of course, he only got the idea and the courage after talking with Grace on a prayer hotline, where the two developed a deep and intimate bond before ever meeting. Truly, this was the perfect backstory for such a lovable couple, and delved into the deeper feelings in their marriage. Wonderful performances from both actors, and a captivating story all-around. A must-watch episode, simply because it’s so well done.

“The Big Heat” (Season 2, Episode 12)

Episode 12 is a complete game-changer. In a shocking turn of events, Owen is arrested for a string of arsons around the city. He had aroused suspicion by trying to track the arsonist himself. After being arrested, Owen pleads with a Texas Ranger, who happens to be the father of his son's boyfriend, to believe that he has been framed, probably by Billy Tyson. It’s a rather unexpectedly twisted episode, as it turns out that the whole arrest had been a stunt to get the real arsonist — someone on the inside — out of hiding. However, the arsonist planned a few last fires before he was caught, destroying the 126 and, later, Carlos (Rafael Silva) and TK’s home. This episode shows a different side of the relationship between Owen and Billy, while solidifying some things between TK and Carlos in their relationship. But, nothing will prepare viewers for the final moments, as Tommy (Gina Torres) returns home to find her husband dead.

"One Day” (Season 2, Episode 13)

Picking up the heels of the previous episode, “One Day” starts with Tommy coming home to her husband, Charles (Derek Webster), unresponsive. It’s a heartbreaking start to a devastating episode, as Tommy grieves for the love of her life while trying to find a way to tell her twin daughters what has happened to their father. Upon having her husband taken to the medical examiner of her choice at a nearby hospital, Tommy meets a man that is also grieving, as his son has had a seizure and has been in a coma for weeks. His ex-wife is ready to pull the plug on their child, but he’s struggling to let go. Even amidst her own grief, or perhaps because of it, Tommy musters up the courage to help this man say goodbye to his son. However, that's not his plan. With a gun in hand, he tries to prevent his son’s demise. Somehow, the man gets his happy ending with his son miraculously waking up. Tommy does not, learning from the medical examiner that her husband passed suddenly due to a brain aneurysm. This is probably the most powerful episode of Lone Star thus far, and that’s largely because Torres gives a stellar performance. Plus, given their close relationship with Tommy and Charles, Judd and Grace step in to help Tommy before they even know what’s going on. This episode really connects viewers to the characters' sense of family.

“Dust to Dust” (Season 2, Episode 14)

In the second season finale, a dust storm swallows Austin, making it impossible to navigate around the city. Plus, with the 126 destroyed, the characters are all spread throughout the city on vastly different teams, so viewers are introduced to new characters and dynamics that drastically vary from life at the 126. One aspect of the finale that is beautifully done is Tommy’s decision whether to return to work or not after Charles’ death. Given the money that she received from his life insurance policy, Tommy had the option to stay at home with her daughters. Thankfully, after a pep talk from her daughters, she returns to work, but it’s a surprisingly well done struggle getting there with some important self-reflection on why she became a first responder in the first place. Another well-done aspect of this episode is seeing Mateo step up for the first time when he’s caught in the dust storm with a group of civilians. It’s a great showing of how much he’s grown since we met him in the series premiere, and why he’s a vital member of the 126, even if nobody has ever taken him seriously. Some of the other crisis episodes in Lone Star have been a little lackluster, even with a tornado and a wildfire, so the dust storm is a nice reminder of the potential this series has.

The future of the 126 is also on the line in this finale. Whether or not to rebuild the firehouse is a topic of discussion, as Owen ponders a promotion that conflicts with his loyalty to his team. To know where this ends is perhaps the most important thing to know before Season 3, as the ice storm picks up later with everyone relegated to their new roles and the firehouse on the brink of demolition.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Every episode is currently streaming on Hulu.

