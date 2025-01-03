When Monday, January 20, rolls around, the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star begins. The series finale for the beloved 9-1-1 spinoff airs on February 3, and after that, it’s static for good. The show began nearly five years ago, bringing together a strong cast and crew who have told some of television's wildest and most impactful stories. Fox released a new behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast members as they reflect on their journey in the past few years of their careers. The video also features some scenes from the final three episodes of the series, which tease how some stories end, including a wedding. Marjan (Natacha Karam) gets married!

9-1-1: Lone Star has been lucky that most cast members have not departed the show. Liv Tyler and Sierra McClain are some of the biggest departures the show has ever seen, with the former leaving after one season and the latter after four. The remaining cast members formed a close bond after working together for years, something they highlight in the video. Even later, additions like Gina Torres quickly became part of the group. The show was the first major role for some of the younger cast members, and it is something they appreciate. It’s not guaranteed that someone likes their coworkers.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ends.

“I spent some of the best years of my life here,” Judd (Jim Parrack) says in the video above, teasing a departure from the firehouse for all the characters. “I’m really gonna miss this place,” Tommy echoes the other character’s sentiments, ones many viewers share owing to the untimely cancellation of the series. Marjan’s smiling face is featured as she walks down the aisle, marrying her longtime boyfriend, Joe (John Clarence Stewart). Flashbacks revisit some of the show's most memorable moments, including many #Tarlos moments and life-threatening emergencies.

The final episodes are expected to cover a lot of ground as some of the arcs that have been developing for a long time end abruptly. In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10, "All Who Wander,"Judd literally walks straight into the line of fire when an armory catches on fire, sending bullets flying everywhere. Owen questions Judd’s pledge of sobriety. Marjan introduces boyfriend Joe to her visiting parents, Waleed (Michael Benyaer) and Nasreen (Anne Nahabedian), but their dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she hoped."

In Episode 11, Carlos (Rafael Silva) and TK (Ronen Rubinstein) take the next steps to adopt Jonah after Enzo’s (Henry Ian Cusick) incarceration. February 3 marks the end as the people of Austin anticipate another emergency when news of an asteroid heading for the city is revealed.

Tune in to Fox on Monday, January 27, at 8 pm ET to witness the beginning of the end. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

