9-1-1: Lone Star's final descent begins on January 20, 2025, when the final three episodes air on Fox. The show's return catches viewers up with the character's lives and will feature a time jump according to co-showrunner Rashad Raisani. "It’s an elegant time jump on Judd’s story, then you’ll start to catch up with details about what’s going on with Carlos and T.K., particularly in Episode 11, when we drill down on where these guys are going," he said. The good news is that we don't have to wait until January 20, or in Episode 11's case, January 27. TV Line has unveiled some new images from the penultimate episode of the first 9-1-1 spin-off. The images preview TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) tackling the next thing in their marriage as they finally get to the same page on Jonah's place in their life.

The images reveal that they have decided to adopt Jonah, and making the decision is just the first step in a very long process. The image previews the power couple in various scenes as they meet with a social worker. They seem anxious as they hold each other's hands as she lays it on them. The concern doesn't last long when the next shots show them smiling ear to ear, teasing a good outcome. In another image, they show their preparedness for the task as they show the social worker their loft and some accommodations that they've made. Don't let the images fool you, because even if the outcome is the best they could have hoped for, Raisani teased a rough walk down this road, saying:

“We will do an episode where we deal with some of the unexpected turbulence that comes their way on that front. It leads to an ultimate decision for one of these guys. It’s a series-altering moment.”

What To Expect in the Final Episodes of '9-1-1: Lone Star'

In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10, "All Who Wander,"Judd literally walks straight into the line of fire when an armory catches on fire, sending bullets flying everywhere. Owen questions Judd’s pledge of sobriety. Marjan (Natacha Karam) introduces boyfriend Joe (John Clarance Stewart) to her visiting parents, Waleed (Michael Benyaer) and Nasreen (Anne Nahabedian), but their dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she hoped."

Tune in to Fox on Monday, January 20 to catch the Winter premiere before TK and Carlos' adoption storyline on January 27. The series finale is set for February 3 and features an apocalyptic event as an asteroid heads for Austin. Stream past episodes on Hulu.

