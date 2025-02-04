And that's a wrap! After 5 seasons of saving lives and maintaining the calm in Austin, Texas, 9-1-1: Lone Star has come to an end, and what a way to bow out. An apocalyptic disaster to end the show but with a happy ending? Brilliant! Going into the finale with a scale of disaster involving an asteroid hitting Austin meant the fate of our favorite first responders hung in the balance, but it was satisfying to see it all end on a positive note. Past episodes did foreshadow a heartbreaking conclusion for Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and while he thankfully made it out alive, an alternate ending would've portrayed quite the opposite.

The central disaster in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 12, "Homecoming" progresses quite quickly as the residents are given barely an hour to find safety before the deadly asteroid makes its first deadly landing. Several fragments collide with a nuclear reactor, activating an even greater threat, but in the nick of time, Owen pushes the red deactivation button, saving all of Texas before falling to the ground, lifeless. The fake-out lasts too long for comfort, as the aftermath does not address Owen's fate until the very end when it's revealed that he's relocated to New York to become the new chief. Speaking to TV Insider, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani revealed an alternate ending that would've included Owen's death, but he decided against it as he didn't want to deliver an extra heartbreaking experience for fans who were already livid over the show's cancelation:

"One alternate ending was I definitely considered killing Owen and letting his death just be the death. But as I said, it just felt like it was too sad on top of the fact that it was sad already. I’d say that was the biggest. We also had talked about T.K. and Carlos maybe moving to a new city and starting a new life together somewhere else in Texas to set up a possible spin-off. To be honest, I’d say those are the two biggest. Everything else I think was we ended where we wanted to. We just ended two years too soon."

What Would Have Happened If '9-1-1: Lone Star' Had a Season 6