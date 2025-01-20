Real-world events inspire many emergencies featured in the 9-1-1 universe. In the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the show goes out with a bang as an asteroid heads for Austin. Showrunner Rashad Raisani previewed the final three episodes to TV Insider and in that conversation, he revealed that the asteroid emergency was inspired by a similar one in Siberia. This emergency had been on the cards for the show and never made it in the past seasons, but Season 5 felt appropriate to use it. Raisani credited writers James Leffler and Molly Green for the idea, saying:

“They [Leffler and Green] always have these great high-concept ideas that they’ve taken from real life and so they had been wanting for years to do an asteroid storyline, based on an incident that happened in Siberia when a meteor fell and it blew out windows for like 60 square miles…and we just thought, okay, well that feels like the right idea. Sometimes life just takes you where it hurts when you least want it to or expect it, so let’s do that on a grand scale!”

“They had all this research so that we could, as ridiculous as it sounds, really ground this in the reality of what happened in Russia in terms of how the thing hit the atmosphere and then what happened, how it broke apart,” Raisani added, revealing the depths the writers went to depict accurately an asteroid's impact.

Austin Is Gripped With Panic in '9-1-1: Lone Star's Final Episodes

Image via Kevin Estrada/FOX

News of an impending apocalypse is enough to cause mass hysteria anywhere. When this news hits someone directly from their phone, it can feel even more urgent. Raisani revealed that a public emergency broadcast will warn people of the incoming asteroid, which might be the wrong approach. “The telephone is central to our DNA, and we did it that way so that everybody gets that alert, which is how it would really happen," Raisani said. “Our last couple emergencies are motivated by what people do when they think the apocalypse is nigh,” he teased. Nothing will compound emergencies more than mass panic.

The showrunner did not confirm precisely where the asteroid will hit but teased a very important target. “We looked at the real city of Austin and thought, ‘What’s the worst thing that could possibly happen and where’s the worst place that it could happen if something hit it?’ And so we started to build the episode around that, and it meant putting our team in the most dangerous place they could be," the showrunner said. Is it a hospital? School? A Firehouse? We'll have to wait and see.

Tune in to Fox on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star and learn how the arc plays out. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

