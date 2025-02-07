When it was announced that the fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star would also be its last, rumors started flying that not every character would survive. Castmember Sierra McClain exited the series before Season 5 even started, but surely on a show with such life-and-death stakes, there would be at least one dramatic death in the finale, right? Well, the series finale aired this week on FOX, and the entire 126 Firehouse made it to the end unscathed. However, I'm not so sure that's a good thing.

The '9-1-1: Lone Star' Finale Endangered Everyone

In the last episode of the series, an asteroid hurtles towards Austin. After impact, the 126 discover that they've survived the catastrophe all in one piece. It's surprising enough that this emergency occurred without any of the crew suffering from injuries. But to add one more wrinkle to everyone's safety, the team is then tasked with heading to a nuclear reactor site. They must turn off the reactor before it explodes and basically kills everyone in a huge radius. Once inside the building, Marjan (Natacha Karam), Judd (Jim Parrack), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), and Mateo (Julian Works) are all maimed by flying debris, so it falls upon Owen (Rob Lowe), who is also injured, to drag himself to the button before the countdown ends. Of course, in true television drama fashion, he hits the button a second before the countdown reaches zero. But by the time another rescue worker can attend to Owen, he's lying there motionless. There's a time jump of several months, and the show plays out with everyone acting like Owen is gone. I immediately assumed that Owen didn't really die (there's no funeral or anything to honor him), and that he had just headed to New York City to take on the fire captain job he was offered. The last scene confirms my suspicions. The series ends with Owen being alive and well, just no longer with the 126 in Texas.

Owen Surviving Feels Unrealistic in '9-1-1: Lone Star'