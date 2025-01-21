9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 would be dealt several blows before it was made. Not only was the season delayed by external factors, but it was also the final one, and it suffered a significant cast exit. Sierra McClain left the show before the fifth season, forcing the creatives to pivot storylines and integrate that exit as best as possible. However, the loss was noticeable, and to none more than Jim Parrack, who had shared many scenes with McClain because they played a couple. McClain's exit led to her character being written out in a way that affected her husband and family, something the show has been exploring in the final season. Parrack talked to Variety about this exit, how it affected the story, and his work on the show.

Grace was the glue that held Judd together. Their family was his raison d'être, and with Grace's departure, he suffered a significant loss. "I guess it’s a dramatic literature concept of a character having a spine, and it’s essentially the emotional thrust that moves them through their lives, usually one that they’re unaware of. . . . . That spine was broken when she left. You can’t live for her anymore. She’s not there to live for. And so oftentimes, I think what happens in life, and certainly in the drama, is people start to spin a little bit. The thing that’s been moving them through their lives is removed. They usually begin to take pretty broken steps," Parrack said, drawing an analogy of what Grace meant to Judd and how the departure affected the character.

Jim Parrack Had Mixed Emotions About Sierra McClain's Exit from '9-1-1: Lone Star.'

Image via Fox

The actor also discussed what his scene partner's departure meant for him. On the one hand, he understood her decision and supported it wholeheartedly. On the other hand, it was still a loss on his part because they had created something beautiful together for years. "But as an actor, adjustments are part of what we do. Personally, she is one of my favorite people to act across from, and to act with and to connect to while you do your acting. So it was a loss that I supported, because I love her, and I think she was doing what she was genuinely convicted to do," Parrack said. He added:

"So it was a little bit of mixed emotions. I was real proud of her, and still am, but I was a little bummed that I didn’t get to wrap up this thing that we started together. We didn’t get to finish it together. But that’s OK."

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10, "All Who Wander," confirmed Judd will be okay because even without her physical presence, Grace was still in his life and would return at some point. Tune in to Fox on Mondays to catch the final two episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star. You can also watch past episodes on Hulu in the US.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

Watch on Hulu