Before Sierra McClain shocked the world with her exit from 9-1-1: Lone Star ahead of Season 5, there was a different plan in the works for her character and Judd (Jim Parrack), her onscreen husband. Currently in its ninth episode, the final season of the procedural has seen Judd give in to his demons with no Grace, “the stabilizing force in his life,” there to hold him down.

For those wondering what would’ve been for Judd and Grace if McClain never left 9-1-1: Lone Star, co-showrunner and executive producer Rashad Raisani recently shared details with TV Insider, suggesting a happy ending for the twosome.

“Grace was going to have a spiritual crisis, and this was something I talked to Sierra about. It was her pitch, to be frank. And I liked it. Funny enough, we were going to flip their usual dynamic where Judd was more of the scaffolding and the strength for Grace, and they were going to end the series probably with a second kid and happy. We were definitely going to give them a happy ending.”

9-1-1: Lone Star is blessed with a stellar team, from the creators to its crew and cast. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created the drama series, with the trio also serving as executive producers alongside Rob Lowe, Angela Bassett, Bradley Buecker, John J. Gray, Raisani, Alexis Martin Woodall and Trey Callaway. Starring in the final season of this acclaimed show are Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, and Julian Works.

Judd Is A Mess in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5

Because of McClain’s leave from 9-1-1: Lone Star ahead of Season 5, also her character’s, the series’ final season has delved into what Judd is like without Grace, thereby totally changing his arc. The character is now back in his old drinking ways, which Raisani further touched on, recalling who he was before his wife.

“Well, if you go back to before Judd met Grace in the “Saving Grace” episode where we really played on what Judd was like before Grace. He was kind of a mess. He was drinking too much, he was fighting, he had problems. I mean, really, his issues were anger and alcohol. We wanted to play that Grace has been the stabilizing force.”

9-1-1: Lone Star will be back in January 2025. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

