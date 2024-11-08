In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 7, "Kiddos," airing this Monday, November 11, TK celebrates his 30th birthday. The day has a surprise in store for him in more ways than one. The biggest surprise is the arrival of Enzo, TK's stepfather from New York, who had a major hand in raising him. Courtesy of TV Line, he makes his debut in the sneak peek video below. It introduces Henry Ian Cusick as Enzo, described as "impossibly handsome, cosmopolitan, cultured, wealthy, and suave.” The logline below teases a visceral reaction from Owen, who is jealous of everything about the man.

TK gets a huge surprise on his 30th birthday when his stepdad Enzo (guest star Henry Ian Cusick) arrives in Austin along with TK’s young half-brother Jonah; Owen’s resentment of Enzo turns physical; Tommy is determined to push through her latest crisis; Wyatt attempts to talk-down a suicidal caller and the 126 must perform a dangerous surgery in the field after a man is impaled in a tree in.

Enzo Finally Has a Face in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 7.

When the video above begins, the 126 has organized a surprise party for TK, whose birthday falls on a work day, and he has a work shift. Carlos joins them from the Rangers to help make his husband's day extra special, revealing they have a party planned for Saturday. However, the station has a cake for TK, and at the top is a red McLaren, which Owen explains that TK was promised a red McLaren for his birthday, and this was Owen making true to his promise.

As the party prepares to sing TK a happy birthday, they are interrupted by a McLaren's horn and smooth glide as it enters the firehouse. Everyone is appalled, but TK's smile speaks it all when Enzo comes out. They share a hug, but Owen is seething in the back. "That's Enzo, TK's stepfather. He has a way of swooping in and making everything about himself," Owen says, revealing that he doesn't hold a high opinion of Enzo.

Enzo has a couple of surprises as he arrives with TK's half-brother, Jonah, before the planned party on Saturday. Owen tries to show some muscle by asking Enzo to move the car from the front of the firehouse, and that's when Enzo drops another surprise. "That is a shame because it's not my vehicle. Happy birthday, Kiddo!" Enzo says as he hands TK the keys to the car.

Clearly, Enzo is everything Owen wishes he was. And that's not good! While Owen gives TK a toy McLaren, Enzo has the real thing. This will not fly with Owen, but any fits he throws might backfire since Enzo's presence reminds Owen of the duties he abandoned all those years ago. Drama!

Tune in to "Kiddos" on Monday, November 11 to see how everything plays out and what other surprise Enzo has that could change TK and Carlos' lives forever. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

8 10 9-1-1 Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Angela Bassett , Boon Pin Koh , Deedee Magno , Diane Mizota , Kenneth Choi , Mark D. Espinoza , Pat Asanti , Peter Krause , Albert Malafronte , Dana Powell , Heather McPhaul , Livia Treviño , Zarah Mahler , Aidan Bristow , Andrew Lee , Andy Hoff , Cynthia Rose Hall , Demetrius Butler , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Jeff Pierre , Michael Andrew Baker , Rachel Breitag , Skye P. Marshall , August Maturo , Ty Parker Seasons 6 Network ABC , FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Expand

