Anyone who loves watching TV knows that nothing lasts forever. Even the shows that we have grown to look at with fondness are destined to end someday, and audiences who enjoy keeping up with 9-1-1:Lone Star are already mourning the loss of their guilty pleasure watch even before the finale airs. Five seasons later, and the 9-1-1 spin-off is bidding farewell, with characters' arcs getting the last finishing touches before the finale. With the midseason premiere coming up, there is a lot of excitement about the show's return, but also a bit of sadness over the fact that we will no longer get to follow the lives of paramedics and firefighters like Owen Strand (Rob Lowes) and Mateo Chavez (Julian Work). After February, we won't get to witness them answering emergency calls at Station 126, and this realization in itself is already a motif for tears.

Before the show comes back for its midseason run, here is a guide to when and where you can watch the last episodes, as well as what you can expect from the spin-off's final moments.

When Is the '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Midseason Premiere?

After the show went on a holiday break in November, 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 will be on again starting January 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on FOX. Right after the midseason premiere airs, Rescue: Hi Surf will be next on cue. There are only a few episodes left until the firefighter drama comes to an end. After Episode 10 comes out, the finale will air weeks later on February 3, 2025.

Will '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5's Midseason Be Televised?

Yes, the series' midseason premiere will be televised. As customary, 9-1-1: Lone Star will air on FOX, the same network that 9-1-1 is broadcast. The channel has been a top spot for procedurals recently, with the release of a new medical drama entitled Doc and a workplace comedy entitled Going Dutch. In addition to these TV shows, the network is also airing Animal Control Season 3, Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3.

On top of starring in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe also hosts an interactive, trivia show called The Floor. Its Season 3 premiere will be at the start of next month, on February 9. The program is set to air on FOX right after the 59th edition of the Super Bowl.

Where Else Can You Catch Up on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5?

In case you aren't up-to-date on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, or aren't able to watch the season's final episodes as they air, there is another alternative to keeping up with the show. FOX's main streaming home is Hulu, and the new episodes will arrive on the platform a day after they are televised. If you are hoping to sign up for a Hulu subscription, here is a breakdown of the plans that are available.

Plan What Is Included? Price Hulu (With Ads) Ad-supported access to the streaming library. $9.99 per month Hulu (With Ads) - Student Plan Ad-supported access to the streaming library at a discounted price, if eligible. $1.99 per month Hulu (No Ads) Mostly ad-free access to the streaming library, except for a few TV shows that have ads playing before and after the video. $18.99 per month Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) On-demand, ad-supported access to Hulu, Disney +, and ESPN +'s streaming libraries.

Access to live channels, ranging from sports to news. $82.99 per month Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) On-demand, ad-free access to Hulu and Disney +'s streaming libraries.

On-demand, ad-supported access to ESPN+'s streaming library.

Access to live channels, ranging from sports to news. $95.99 per month Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) On-demand, ad-supported access to Hulu and ESPN +'s streaming libraries.

On-demand, ad-free access to Disney +'s streaming library.

Access to live channels, ranging from sports to news. $87.99 per month

Watch the Trailer for the '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Midseason

In advance of the midseason premiere, 9-1-1: Lone Star's official social media handle posted a clip with the main cast bidding farewell to their characters. The video isn't an official trailer for the last few episodes, but it does make us feel a bit emotional, considering all that these paramedics have been through, throughout the series' run. Lowe even goes onto say that five years is a long time, and that the whole cast and crew have dealt with a lot together. This same sentiment is echoed by fellow co-stars like Brianna Baker and Brian Michael Smith.

With several flashbacks to previous seasons (as well as some short glimpses of the finale) and the ensemble sharing some of the highlights of the past years bringing this show to life, it is impossible not to feel a bit upset that the spin-off's finale is near.

Is '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 the Final Season?