9-1-1: Lone Star has a bit of a balance issue. The first and only spin-off of the flagship series, 9-1-1, the series feels like the younger sibling that looks up to their big sibling so much, they mimic everything the elder does. Both series feature a diverse cast of characters, outlandish accidents, unbelievable natural disasters, and very nice-looking firehouses.

One of the most glaring similarities are the male relationships with instant chemistry, 9-1-1's Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Buck (Oliver Stark) and 9-1-1: Lone Star's TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva). There are a lot of formulaic aspects of the first series that seem to be copied over to Lone Star, but the handling of this relationship feels the most intentional. Despite fan dedication and social media engagement to the potential romantic relationship between Eddie and Buck, the two haven't crossed the barrier between friends and lovers. TK and Carlos on the other hand started their relationship physically immediately, giving fans no doubts that Lone Star intended to pursue them as a couple. In fact, the timeliness of the premiere of the latter show feels uncoincidentally suspicious. Almost like TK and Carlos were created with the fact that Eddie and Buck would continue to be platonic. Just a thought.

But like the child who copies the older sibling, the copycat isn't usually perfect. 9-1-1: Lone Star has great, diverse characters, but usually favors the white male leads. The show has a lot of heart but at times really does feel like a homework assignment copied with just a few words switched around. You know -- so nobody will be able to tell. And Carlos has the unfortunate tendency to really suffer due to a translation from the original that doesn't work in the new creation. He just doesn't get the same amount of attention that Eddie, Buck, or Athena (Angela Bassett), as the police officer character, get.

And so far this season, things don't seem to lighten up much or give Carlos room to expand. He's already gone through almost losing TK after his coma in the snowstorm episodes, but in "Red vs Blue," TK also gets a phone call about his mother dying. With these major developments, Carlos is likely to stay in a supportive boyfriend role.

RELATED: 7 Major Disasters in the '9-1-1' Universe, Ranked from Worst to Best

To most of the other characters, that's the main capacity he's seen in -- TK's boyfriend. It wasn't always that way, though. Carlos was also more integrated into the cast in Season 1, thanks to the relationship he had with paramedic Michelle Blake (Liv Tyler). She left the show in Season 2 and Carlos hasn't really integrated back in since. 9-1-1's Athena has more personal relationships with the other main characters, something that Carlos doesn't have. Without as many personal stakes and other core characters to surround Carlos with, he just remains criminally underutilized.

It's clear that 9-1-1: Lone Star needs more balance. This show has some room to diverge from its predecessor, so why not add another police offer? After all, Brianna Baker as Nancy Gilligan was promoted to the main cast in Season 3, adding even more of an imbalance of red to blue characters. Adding another person that could connect with Carlos outside his connection with his boyfriend would be a great opportunity to help expand Carlos and take advantage of his role as a police officer and also a gay, Latino man. There are stories that could be told with him in and out of uniform but need to be told in a situation where Carlos could take the lead, and that's difficult with the current cast of characters and their social structure.

Putting aside the benefits Carlos would reap, and adding a whole new story to the mix, adding more opportunities to explore the police side of things could benefit the overall structure of Lone Star, opening up even more possibilities for stories that rely on the police response more than can be utilized with one character. With the idea of taking the detective's exam planted in Carlos' head in "Child Care," there could finally be motive and means to this potential shake-up.

In conclusion, I'll say something I hope I won't have to ever say again: can we get another cop, please?

'9-1-1: Lone Star': Why Introducing Judd's New Child Was A Mistake Poor Charlie's thunder has been stolen.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Amanda Reimer (21 Articles Published) Amanda is a writer and stage manager currently residing in Los Angeles. When she isn't writing, she's probably binging a drama or sci-fi show or doting on her two cats, Drummer and Kiki. More From Amanda Reimer