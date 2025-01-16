It came as a surprise when Fox announced that its procedural drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star, would end with its fifth season. The announcement came merely a few weeks before the season aired its premiere. The 9-1-1 universe currently resides on ABC after departing from Fox. The original series airs on Thursdays, and there are conversations regarding another spin-off currently in development. The abrupt nature of 9-1-1: Lone Star's ending has brought about members of its viewing audience wondering exactly how the stories of some of its main characters might end.

9-1-1: Lone Star's return to the small screen will be on FOX on January 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Season 5, episode 9, titled "Fall From Grace." The episode will see Rob Lowe's character, Captain Owen Strand, faced with an offer from the New York Fire Department. However, it is most likely that it is an offer he will pass on. Speaking with ScreenRant, co-showrunner and executive producer, Rashad Raisani, revealed that the crisis facing Strand's former lieutenant, Judd, is likely to take precedence for the captain, saying,

"To some extent, you'll just have to wait and see. But on the other, in Owen's mind, he only came to Texas because his son was in crisis and this firehouse, the 126, was in crisis because all these firefighters had just died tragically in this explosion. And as Owen looks around, at the beginning, for the first half of Episode 9, what he's having to come to grips with is, "Look, nobody else is in crisis here. TK is thriving. My firehouse is thriving." And he sees that there is some suffering happening in New York. His old guys whose kids are now in a bit of a crisis moment with some of the malaise that's hit the New York Fire Department. But when Owen sees that Judd is in crisis, I think all bets are off with everything else. That is the clear and present danger for him, and he's not thinking about New York. He gives it up. I mean, when he says no, he's saying no. And so he's here for Judd."

Will the Spin-off Have Some Familiar Faces?

Speaking in December 2024, Raisani was also faced with the question of where the show's characters might end up. The prospective 9-1-1 spinoff which is likely to replace 9-1-1: Lone Star, is reportedly set in Hawai'i. Speaking at the time, Raisani, explained, “To be honest, I do feel like we ended too soon. Realistically and logistically, I know that this is it for the show in its current iteration, but I just keep hoping against hope that it finds a way. I don’t have full control over [bringing characters to the spinoff], but if I’m able to make it happen, I would.”

Monday, January 20, 2025, will see 9-1-1: Lone Star's return from a break. By the time February rolls around, 9-1-1: Lone Star will go off-air for good on February 3, 2025. Tune in to Fox on January 30 to catch the 9-1-1: Lone Star winter premiere before the series finale two weeks later on February 3. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

