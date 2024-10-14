The competition for lieutenant between Marjan and Paul ended surprisingly. Before Owen could announce who he had chosen as the lieutenant in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 3, Marjan withdrew. She gave an eye-opening speech, removing herself from consideration and throwing her support behind Paul. After Owen announced Paul as the new lieutenant, he walked over to Marjan and whispered something to her. Despite the anticipation that what was spoken would be revealed, the revelation never came. In a conversation with TV Line, series star Brian Michael Smith talked about that moment. Brace yourself, because his revelation of what happened is anti-climactic – unless you've already gleaned the quote.

"They didn’t write it in the script."

The exchange was not written in the script, and for all anyone knows, Owen might not have said anything. ​​​​​​“I think it’s a really cool thing, because it’s just between those two. It leaves it to the audience to fill in whatever they want it to be," the actor previewed the upside. Asked about his theory on what transpired, "Marjan is very much like Captain Strand in terms of how they’re both willing to stick things out. Because they’re so similar, whatever he said is probably in line with like, ‘I see you and I recognize you.’ And I love that," Michael Smith answered.

Why Did Marjan Bless Paul for the Position?

Image via FOX

Natacha Karam talked to TV Insider about Marjan's decision. “She was able to look at it from an outside perspective and realize the whole scope of what had happened and what was her doing and what she’s good at and what her shortcomings were, which Paul excelled in," the actress said. She added on how impactful the moment was for the character, saying,

"And the humility to step down and say, you know what? That actually isn’t the right role for me. And the self-awareness to be like, I know myself well enough and I know what my strengths are. … I know when to hand it over and be like, there’s someone better. There’s definitely someone better for this job.”

The mystery of what was said will forever remain unless Rob Lowe decides to reveal it. As much as we're theorizing, I'm inclined to believe Owen thanked Marjan for saving his life not a second too late. "Thank you, Marwani. Nobody will ever know what I decided because I couldn't decide," I think he said. In Episode 4, Paul struggles with his new position while Tommy is accused of poisoning Melody and Cassandra.

Watch the new episode on Fox tonight, Monday, October 14.