Carlos' search for his father's killer led him to an unlikely place in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 8, "The Quite Ones." The major event that upended his entire life took a turn when Carlos learned from his late father's CI that Ranger Campbell was the mole responsible for all the deaths of Confidential Informants. To say the news was shocking would be an understatement, given how close Carlos and Campbell had grown through the months. Parker Young plays Ranger Campbell and thinks Carlos should take the information with a grain of salt. Young and showrunner Rashad Raisani talked to TV Insider about the twist and what that means for Carlos and his character. He spoke about Carlos' challenging position, saying,

"Our job as Rangers is to take the information that we’re given and to just follow the investigation, follow the clues where they lead, and that’s a massive bomb that’s dropped into Carlos’s lap. I have to believe that if I was in the same position, I would do the same thing because if he were to tell that to me, well, he just showed me his hand, and if I am, in fact, as bad as this dude is saying, then Carlos has to be very, very careful because quite frankly, his life could be on the line.”

However, the actor thinks there is more than meets the eye in this situation. Carlos and Campbell have been partners for a while and had begun getting close to the point of exchanging information and advice on their marriages and families. "I’m his partner. I’ve proven to him that I’m a solid dude. I make good recommendations when it comes to how he might handle situations with his husband and when it comes to anniversary gifts and things like that," the actor said, stressing the growing friendship between Carlos and his Ranger partner. He made a case why Carlos should not take the CI's information as gospel, saying,

"So yeah, I think that I’ve proven myself to be a trustworthy gentleman, and I think that you should take my side, give me the benefit of the doubt over some dying criminal.”

Once Bitten, Twice Shy, Teases Showrunner Rashad Raisani.

The last time Carlos worked with incomplete information almost cost him his life and freedom. Raisani teased more caution from the character this time around with this new information. "Carlos, I think, learned from that experience, don’t fly off the handle, keep your cards close to the vest. Do it right. Don’t be too hasty. Make sure you’ve got all your ducks in a row and then make your move,” Raisani said. He spoke to Carlos' state of mind after learning the information, saying,

"So I think in his mind at the end of Episode 8, he does believe it’s Campbell, but a little part of him has some misgivings about, is it too neat? Does it all make sense? Would this guy really have done that? He’s going to take his time to get all his facts in place.”

Whether Carlos listens to the small voice at the back of his mind or he goes rogue remains to be seen. Catch the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox on Mondays to see how this arc plays out. Stream past episodes on Hulu before an all-new episode airs in two weeks.

