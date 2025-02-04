Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the '9-1-1: Lone Star' series finale.That was a close call, wasn't it? For a brief moment, 9-1-1: Lone Star's final episode "Homecoming" had us believing Captain Owen (Rob Lowe) was dead. That brief fake-out after he rescues Austin from a nuclear meltdown did have our hearts racing a little, but at last, the hero rose again. Sacrificing his life in the line of duty would have been an honorable death for Owen, but it would've seemed a bit tone-deaf for a show that, since inception, has been all about triumphing in the face of adversity. From Tommy Vale's cancer remission to T.K. and Carlos committing to family, Judd's promotion to the 126 Captain, and Owen's new job in New York, 9-1-1: Lone Star had a satisfying conclusion that leaves the door open for a potential continuation and Lowe is all for it.

Much like the fans, Lowe is happy that his character was not killed off on the show. While speaking with TV Insider about his experience on the show as well as what the future holds, Lowe expressed much interest in returning to the role in the future spin-off (set in Hawa'ii) and/or mothership series. However, he did place a caveat, saying that return would only be possible if it honored the legacy that 9-1-1: Lone Star built for years. He said:

"I mean, I never say never. I never say never. And I would be open to anything as long as it is not trying to be a cheaper, on low budget knockoff of what we worked so hard to establish. I think we leave a legacy, not to put too fine a point on it, on storytelling, big spectacle, big cast, great actors, stars, and if there’s an appetite for that that still exists. I’m down."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Showrunner Is Open To a Crossover