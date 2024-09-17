9-1-1: Lone Star will air its fifth and final season starting Monday, September 23, on Fox, which is less than a week away, and fans can expect it to end “very on brand,” as recently revealed by the show’s co-showrunner and executive producer, Rashad Raisani. Raisani also dropped a few more teasers for the upcoming season, including the hopes of the writing team to give the series “a poetic ending and make people feel like it was incredibly satisfying.”

Speaking with TV Insider, Raisani admitted that the 9-1-1: Lone Star team had no idea the new installment would be the show’s final until about three weeks ago. He then teased an “apocalyptic ending” for the series, saying:

It’s gonna have an apocalyptic ending in more ways than one. I’m immensely proud. I haven’t cut the last two episodes, so I haven’t seen how they fully work out, but I’m very confident that they will give you this feeling, I hope, that we are leaving all of these people right where they should be at the end of their journeys—for better, for worse. I think people are gonna have a tremendous sense of both closure and longing to not want to leave them behind, that we’re leaving them just before we’re ready to say goodbye, which I hope is the mark of a show that’s ending at the right time. It’s when you feel like it’s too soon, but yet you feel like, OK, that’s a beautiful last chapter for them if that has to be the last chapter."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Co-Showrunner Hopes For a Spin-off

Later in the interview, Raisani explains that when writing the season’s finale, before officially knowing that that would be the end, he didn’t want to “close the book entirely” for the possibility of a spin-off. However, when asked if the series could be saved or have a follow-up, he pointed out how challenging that would be “with our current environment,” saying:

"Who knows? From a purely numerical point of view, I’d say it’s tough. It’s really tough. But then I look across the landscape, at shows like S.W.A.T. and SEAL Team, who have been in sort of similar circumstances to us in some ways in that they had a studio that was different than their network. They were more mature shows that had a lot of years into them, which means they’re very expensive, and they found ways to survive. So it has been done. So there’s still some hope some way."

Nevertheless, the EP is “more than happy to jump into it” if anyone is interested in a 9-1-1 Lone Star spin-off, as he believes there are lots of stories left to tell about the show’s characters, especially in the real world. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 premieres on Monday, September 23. Past seasons are streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

9-1-1: Lone Star A spin-off series of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star is an action-drama series created for Fox. The series follows Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter from New York City who, after having rebuilt a team in the aftermath of September 11th's attacks, is brought in to form a new one in Austin, Texas. Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5 Main Genre Drama

