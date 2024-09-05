After four seasons of life-or-death rescues, emotional turmoil, and high-stakes drama, it looks like 9-1-1: Lone Star is officially coming to an end with its fifth season. Variety has confirmed that the final season will premiere on September 23, comprising 12 episodes that will close the chapter on this popular series. Rob Lowe, who leads the cast as firefighter Owen Strand, had already hinted at the show's conclusion in an interview with Variety in August. He said:

“We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did. We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it.”

The decision to end 9-1-1: Lone Star aligns with changes that have been unfolding at Fox. Earlier this year, the original 9-1-1 series moved over to ABC, following the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger, which saw 20th Television — the production company behind both shows — become part of Disney. Since the merger, Fox Entertainment has been increasingly focused on owning or co-owning its shows, making the decision to end this series unsurprising.

For those unfamiliar with the series, 9-1-1: Lone Star is a spin-off of the hit show 9-1-1 and follows the lives of firefighters, paramedics, and police officers as they respond to emergencies in Austin, Texas. Lowe's Owen Strand, a firefighter from New York, relocates to Austin with his son to help rebuild a fire station after a devastating tragedy. The show combines dramatic rescue missions with personal struggles and emotional depth, becoming a favorite among fans of procedural dramas.

What Can We Expect from '9-1-1: Lone Star's Final Season?

The official logline for the series suggests what fans can expect from what's to come as we wrap things up. It reads as follows:

"In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand and Vega, along with the 126 team, race into action when, in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives, including some of their own. With Judd resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan and Paul apply for the promotion. Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship, but she finds the road to happiness is filled with obstacles. On his 30th birthday, T.K. gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ lives forever. Now officially husband and husband, T.K. and Carlos’ marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder."

Catch the season premiere on September 23 at 8 PM ET on Fox, previous episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star are available to stream on Hulu. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

