Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) has been wobbling since Grace left for a mission and his son found a job. Even after returning to the 126, Judd has not quite adapted to life as a single father with an unreachable wife. 9-1-1: Lone Star ends on February 3, and the final three episodes have much to cover. Many character arcs await resolution while a major threat heads for Austin, one the city relies on its firefighters to solve. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10, "All Who Wander," airs on Monday, January 20, and it promises to be Judd-heavy as his struggles are finally addressed. The logline below previews some concerning developments that force Owen (Rob Lowe)to intervene. Fox also released some images showing Judd and the 126 jumping into action during an emergency.

"Judd literally walks straight into the line of fire when an armory catches on fire, sending bullets flying everywhere. Owen questions Judd’s pledge of sobriety. Marjan (Natacha Karam) introduces her boyfriend Joe (John Clarance Stewart) to her visiting parents, Waleed (Michael Benyaer) and Nasreen (Anne Nahabedian), but their dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she hoped."

What Is Next for Judd and the 126 on '9-1-1: Lone Star'?