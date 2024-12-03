The end for 9-1-1: Lone Star is here, and the show promises to go out with a bang—or multiple bangs. The series finale airs on Monday, February 3, 2025, but before that, Austin will deal with an emergency bigger than anything they have ever dealt with. According to the teaser for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10, the city and its first responders are in for something different when they learn that an asteroid is headed for the city and threatens to obliterate anything in its path. Showrunner Rashad Raisani told the TheWrap that the series is "gonna have an apocalyptic ending in more ways than one," and based on the sneak peek of the massive outer space object hurtling towards the city, it's pretty apocalyptic. Raisani previously teased that some characters might die in the series finale, saying,

"[The series finale] It’s a double dose of shameless apocalypse and putting the characters to the absolute extremes. And to play with that, you know, these characters, they don’t often make it to the end, if you know what I mean. And to put them through a crisis that will show that, and then we’ll put them at the extreme limits. Some might not come back."

The Beginning of the End Arrives in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10.

With only three episodes left until the series finale, the show sets up some of the biggest stakes ever witnessed in it: the lives of its characters. While some have faced life-threatening situations periodically, this event threatens to end all their lives. The video above begins with an Emergency Alert that warns the residents that an asteroid is heading for them and its impact will be made in less than an hour. It asks that people seek shelter and reminds them this message is not a drill.

Even before the asteroid hits, everything descends into chaos as everyone tries to save themselves. Chaos reigns in the streets, with traffic piling up as everyone tries to make it out. Even with the calamity about to unfold, duty calls and the first responders try to quell crises as they happen. No amount of work can stop an asteroid, especially on such short notice, so everyone is resigned to this fate. The video ends on an ominous note as the 126 are caught in another one of those situations where they wait for their end. Will a turn of luck save them this time, or are they doomed?

Tune in to 9-1-1: Lone Star when the final episodes return on Monday, January 20, 2025. Stream past episodes on Hulu to catch up before the world ends.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

WATCH ON HULU